The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former Georgia State and Indiana State head coach Trent Miles as an offensive assistant, according to a report from Tom James of the Tribune Star. Miles, who spent time with the team in training camp, will reportedly work with Eagles quarterbacks in some capacity.

The Eagles already have a number of quarterback-focused coaches on their staff in head coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Frank Reich, and actual quarterback coach John DeFilippo. Oh, and offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach Press Taylor, too.

Reich’s name has been thrown out as a head coaching candidate in the past, though, and DeFilippo was set to interview with the Jets for an offensive coordinator job before the Eagles denied New York’s request. Perhaps the Eagles are planning for the future by hiring Miles.

Miles, a former college wide receiver, has been coaching in the collegiate ranks since 1987. The 54-year-old coach previously had a one-year stint in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 2000 as a wide receivers assistant/quality control coach.

Miles took over a lackluster Indiana State program as head coach in 2008 and led the team to the most success they’d experienced in a long time. Miles was then hired by Georgia State in 2013 but got fired after a 2-8 season in 2016. His overall record as a head coach is 29-74.

The Eagles have yet to confirm Miles’ hire.