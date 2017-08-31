The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former Georgia State and Indiana State head coach Trent Miles as an offensive assistant, according to a report from Tom James of the Tribune Star. Miles, who spent time with the team in training camp, will reportedly work with Eagles quarterbacks in some capacity.
The Eagles already have a number of quarterback-focused coaches on their staff in head coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Frank Reich, and actual quarterback coach John DeFilippo. Oh, and offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach Press Taylor, too.
Reich’s name has been thrown out as a head coaching candidate in the past, though, and DeFilippo was set to interview with the Jets for an offensive coordinator job before the Eagles denied New York’s request. Perhaps the Eagles are planning for the future by hiring Miles.
Miles, a former college wide receiver, has been coaching in the collegiate ranks since 1987. The 54-year-old coach previously had a one-year stint in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 2000 as a wide receivers assistant/quality control coach.
Miles took over a lackluster Indiana State program as head coach in 2008 and led the team to the most success they’d experienced in a long time. Miles was then hired by Georgia State in 2013 but got fired after a 2-8 season in 2016. His overall record as a head coach is 29-74.
The Eagles have yet to confirm Miles’ hire.
Comments
By Lee Sifford on 08.31.17 12:55pm
Inspiring record.
Not gonna lie.
By jacol84 on 08.31.17 1:37pm
Nice... If you are that much into numbers and not willing to put them into a tangible context...
Here is a very interesting stat for you.
On an average, every human being has exactly One Breast and One Testicle.
By Palaniappan K M on 08.31.17 1:37pm
Source?
By Don & Big A's Cheesesteaks on 08.31.17 1:43pm
Lol.. take a rec
The left cerebrum... I hear that sucker is responsible for common sense
By Palaniappan K M on 08.31.17 1:51pm
Literally
Just watched that episode last night lol
By trucks2826 on 08.31.17 2:16pm
So now the Eagles are just bringing in anyone FFS?
By jXn on 08.31.17 12:57pm
I just got hired
as cheerleader wardrobe inspector assistant
By ÆTIUS on 08.31.17 4:37pm
Can't wait to see you on the sideline dragging your duffel bag of panty liners
By numisman on 08.31.17 4:41pm
at what point does it become "too many cooks…"
By numisman on 08.31.17 1:22pm
when they bring in gale boetticher
By BillyBob992 on 08.31.17 2:42pm
Love the BB reference!!
By JV1020 on 08.31.17 5:36pm
Sometimes I wonder if it's all just cooks in the end
Cookless men
By maximdim on 09.01.17 12:16am
Hmm, haven’t heard of him. Seems like potential insurance for Reich and DeFilippo departures.
By 46RockBlitz on 08.31.17 1:23pm
bingo
still hope they stick around
By GMinTraining on 08.31.17 1:55pm
By BleedingGreenHaitian on 08.31.17 1:36pm
Soo....
The HC is a former QB.
The OC is a former QB.
And they have a QB coach already.
What exactly is this guy going to do? Follow DeFilippo around and hold his clipboard?
By The Legend Of Jordan Hicks on 08.31.17 3:15pm
John DeFilippo
Is this organization’s bright young star. Howie & Jeffery are really high on this guy. If I had a "jump to conclusions" mat I would probably land on John’s going to be OC next year if Doug makes the playoffs. If the team is watching the playoffs, John is probably high on the potential replacement list. This move is to get someone trained up in house to prepare for the vacancy.
By H2o-34-35-44 on 08.31.17 3:23pm
I could care less about this.
By DonCornelious on 08.31.17 4:19pm
WTF?
By ÆTIUS on 08.31.17 4:40pm
Eli – in all his dufus-ness.
By numisman on 08.31.17 4:43pm
Could? Or could not?
By Elliptical Man on 08.31.17 7:27pm
DonCornelius—and a lot of other people, to be fair—need to watch this: https://youtu.be/8Gv0H-vPoDc?t=1m7s
By WeaponE on 08.31.17 9:38pm