Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, Philadelphia Eagles games are carried on radio stations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Eagles radio broadcasts, which feature Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) and originate from Eagles Radio Network flagship station SportsRadio 94WIP/94.1 FM in Philly.

Eagles radio affiliates in Pennsylvania

Allentown — WCTO/96.1 FM

Levittown — WBCB/1490 AM

Northumberland — WEGH/107.3 FM

Philadelphia — WIP/94.1 FM

Pottsville — WPPA/1360 AM

Reading — WEEU/830 AM

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — WEJL/96.1 FM

Williamsport — WBZD/93.3 FM

York/Lancaster/Harrisburg — WSOX/96.1 FM

Eagles radio affiliates in New Jersey

Atlantic City — WENJ/97.3 FM

Eagles radio affiliates in Delaware

Wilmington — WDEL/101.7 FM and 1150 AM

Eagles radio affiliates in Maryland

Salisbury/Ocean City — WAFL/97.7FM

Spanish speaking affiliates

Tico Sports featuring Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Oscar Budejen (analyst), and Bill Kulik (commentator).