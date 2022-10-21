 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network affiliate stations

A comprehensive list of how to catch the Eagles on the radio — in English and Spanish — no matter where you live.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In 2022, Philadelphia Eagles games are carried on radio stations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Eagles radio broadcasts, which feature Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) and originate from Eagles Radio Network flagship station SportsRadio 94WIP/94.1 FM in Philly.

Eagles radio affiliates in Pennsylvania

  • Allentown — WCTO/96.1 FM
  • Levittown — WBCB/1490 AM
  • Northumberland — WEGH/107.3 FM
  • Philadelphia — WIP/94.1 FM
  • Pottsville — WPPA/1360 AM
  • Reading — WEEU/830 AM
  • Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — WEJL/96.1 FM
  • Williamsport — WBZD/93.3 FM
  • York/Lancaster/Harrisburg — WSOX/96.1 FM

Eagles radio affiliates in New Jersey

  • Atlantic City — WENJ/97.3 FM

Eagles radio affiliates in Delaware

  • Wilmington — WDEL/101.7 FM and 1150 AM

Eagles radio affiliates in Maryland

  • Salisbury/Ocean City — WAFL/97.7FM

Spanish speaking affiliates

Tico Sports featuring Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Oscar Budejen (analyst), and Bill Kulik (commentator).

  • Philadelphia, PA — LA MEGA/105.7 FM
  • Allentown, PA — WSAN/1470 AM
  • Atlantic City, NJ — WIBG/101.3 FM and 1020 AM

