Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, Philadelphia Eagles games are carried on radio stations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Eagles radio broadcasts, which feature Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) and originate from Eagles Radio Network flagship station SportsRadio 94WIP/94.1 FM in Philly.
Eagles radio affiliates in Pennsylvania
- Allentown — WCTO/96.1 FM
- Levittown — WBCB/1490 AM
- Northumberland — WEGH/107.3 FM
- Philadelphia — WIP/94.1 FM
- Pottsville — WPPA/1360 AM
- Reading — WEEU/830 AM
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — WEJL/96.1 FM
- Williamsport — WBZD/93.3 FM
- York/Lancaster/Harrisburg — WSOX/96.1 FM
Eagles radio affiliates in New Jersey
- Atlantic City — WENJ/97.3 FM
Eagles radio affiliates in Delaware
- Wilmington — WDEL/101.7 FM and 1150 AM
Eagles radio affiliates in Maryland
- Salisbury/Ocean City — WAFL/97.7FM
Spanish speaking affiliates
Tico Sports featuring Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Oscar Budejen (analyst), and Bill Kulik (commentator).
- Philadelphia, PA — LA MEGA/105.7 FM
- Allentown, PA — WSAN/1470 AM
- Atlantic City, NJ — WIBG/101.3 FM and 1020 AM
