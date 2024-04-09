2024 NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets take tackle

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

I really think the Jets will be looking to trade down a bit in order to grab some extra picks this year and next. The odds they pick a QB are likely diminishing, although still a possibility. I like the way the draft is going so far. Three wide receivers selected high are allowing other players to slip down to the Jets.

I was hoping for a miracle; I would’ve drafted Joe Alt from Notre Dame in less than a heartbeat if he was still there at 10. Since he’s not, Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State is my next choice.

Had he been available, I would’ve considered Brock Bowers. If Alt and Fashanu were both gone, then I would’ve taken him. Aaron Rodgers would love having a weapon like him to throw to. Can’t miss.

If all three were gone by then, I guess I would’ve gone Troy Fautanu.

2024 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Bears (Draftjunky): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2) Commanders (surefooted): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

3) Patriots (niels.rosenquist): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4) Cardinals (eaglenomics): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

5) Chargers (SeanEFootball): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

6) Giants (89Tremaine) Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

7) Titans (Philly21): Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

8) Falcons (Eagles_Blitz80): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

9) Bears (pheebthegoose): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

10) Jets (GreenGrampa): Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

11) Vikings (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

12) Broncos (PBARB1978)

13) Raiders (iam4theBirdz)

14) Saints (Fly Like An Eagle)

15) Colts (J. Wil)

16) Seahawks (Phreezy E)

17) Jaguars (dredscottroberts)

18) Bengals (grantspectations)

19) Rams (Nolo0oo)

20) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

21) Dolphins (Neil Dutton)

22) Eagles (ablesser88)

23) Vikings (RabidPanda13)

24) Cowboys (Elliptical Man)

25) Packers (LeFire)

26) Buccaneers (FlJoe)

27) Cardinals (green1us)

28) Bills (Leo Bedio)

29) Lions (MrOilman)

30) Ravens (LancGuy)

31) 49ers (SakPrescott)

32) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

1) Bears: QB Caleb Williams

2) Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels

3) Patriots: QB Drake Maye

4) Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

5) Chargers: WR Malik Nabers

6) Giants: WR Rome Odunze

7) Titans: OT Joe Alt

8) Falcons: EDGE Dallas Turner

9) Bears: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

10) Jets: