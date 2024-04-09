2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears take tight end

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

It’s about 9:30 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2024. And the Chicago Bears are in an incredibly interesting situation.

One of the best quarterback prospects of the last 10 years drafted just an hour ago.

One of the best situations to put a #1 drafted quarterback into in years, and the opportunity to make it even better.

But how?

They’ve already got their quarterback. And in this scenario, the three blue chip receivers are already gone, as is the top offensive and defensive lineman in the class. In my mind though, the Bears can go one of 2 directions:

The “smart” pick: This is the classic “set ourselves up for a rookie QB” pick - nab a guy who can rush the passer (either UCLA’s Laiatu Latu or Florida State’s Jared Verse) or a guy who can protect the passer (probably Penn State’s Olu Fashanu or Oregon State’s Talisa Fuaga)

OR

The “sexy” pick: The pick that probably doesn’t make a ton of on-paper sense, but what does it matter — we all know that it’s fun.

At the end of the day, the thing I truly think the Bears should do is accumulate draft capital by trading down into the mid-teens and drafting a guy like Oregon C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Washington OL Troy Fautanu, or LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. But considering that option isn’t available to me, and all those players would be reaches here at pick #9, it seems like the best player left on the board will suffice. The last true “blue-chipper” on the board. What the hell — let’s embrace the chaos.

“With the 9th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select…”

BROCK BOWERS

TIGHT END

GEORGIA

Yes, Ryan! Do it! Watch the world burn! I know you have Cole Kmet! I know you signed Gerald Everett and traded for Keenan Allen!

Embrace the chaos!

Take Brock Bowers and let Williams to Bowers be the next Mahomes to Kelce, or Brady to Gronk. Pair a top 3 quarterback prospect of the last decade with a top 3 tight end prospect of the last decade, and watch them carve through opposing defenses like a hot knife through butter.

THE HISTORY

Bowers was born in Napa, California on December 13, 2002. His parents were both decorated college athletes at Utah State — his mother, DeAnna, an All-American softball pitcher (recently inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame); his father, Warren, an All-Conference football center — and his sister, Brianna, is also an athlete, currently playing softball at Sacramento State.

Bowers initially played quarterback before switching to tight end and linebacker on the varsity team at Napa High School. A four star recruit, Bowers eventually committed to play for Georgia as a tight end, and started almost immediately due to injuries to Georgia’s other top players at the position, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert.

As a freshman, Bowers was a national champion, a 2nd-team All-American, a 1st-team All-SEC selection, the SEC Freshman of the Year, and the winner of the Shaun Alexander Award for the best freshman in college football.

His sophomore year, Bowers was yet again a national champion. He also won the John Mackey Award (for the best tight end in college football), was a 1st-team All-American, and earned his second 1st-team All-SEC nod.

His junior year, Bowers became the only player to win the John Mackey Award twice (let alone consecutively). He was a Unanimous All-American and earned his third straight 1st-team All-SEC selection.

And now Bowers, one of the greatest and most decorated tight ends in college football history, enters the draft at just 21 years old.

THE PLAYER

Bowers is a tremendous talent.

STRENGTHS

PURE ATHLETICISM

Make no mistake - Bowers is an ATHLETE. He did not perform at the Combine, nor did he work out at Georgia’s Pro Day, but will host his own workout for NFL teams on April 10. I can’t obviously speak to how he does exactly, but I’ll give you the jist - he’ll be pretty damn good: https://x.com/The33rdTeamFB/status/1775351026553622694

ROUTE RUNNING

Bowers is an excellent route runner, especially for a tight end. He knows how to make defenders look silly and his athleticism also allows him to beat press man, particularly against linebackers. https://x.com/Pff_Walter/status/1762083419968651401

BODY CONTROL & HOLDING ON THROUGH CONTACT

Bowers has incredible ability to be able to contort himself to make difficult catches look routine. He also knows how to hold on to the ball through a tackle well and can make those tough catches. https://x.com/Pff_Walter/status/1762085177637867520

YARDS AFTER THE CATCH

Bowers has the athleticism to run away from linebackers and the power to break tackles from defensive backs. Toss it to him underneath and watch him cut his way through the secondary for a big gain: https://x.com/bengals_sans/status/1759586945301115033?s=20 https://x.com/RedskinsCult/status/1724613795119497696

POUND-FOR-POUND STRENGTH

As I’ll touch on in the next section, Bowers is on the smaller side for a tight end. However, you wouldn’t expect a man of his size to be as good a blocker as he is. Watch him pancake this guy: https://x.com/LukeGrant7/status/1750613984024383640

WEAKNESSES

SIZE

While not a huge problem, Bowers is on the smaller side for a tight end. He’s a hair over 6’3” (23rd percentile) and 243 lbs (12th percentile).

CONCENTRATION DROPS

Bowers can be inconsistent with drops. I do think this is something that a good coach can change, however.

BLOCKING (kinda)

Bowers is a good blocker for his size. That’s probably the best way to put it. Is he an elite blocker? No. Will he ever be? Probably not. But he isn’t a Mike Gesicki - he certainly can block, and block well enough.

REASONING

At the end of the day, you may be wondering why I am choosing to pass up on top offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and receivers to take a tight end. My reasoning is twofold:

Bowers is the best prospect available at this point in this draft, regardless of position. He is a rare tight end that can contribute immediately and can be a cornerstone of an offense that is looking more dangerous by the minute. Odd as it sounds, the Bears can afford to take a “luxury pick” after investing significant draft and financial resources into key positions over the last few years. At offensive line, they drafted Darnell Wright in the top 10 last year, traded for Ryan Bates this year, and have the #75 pick that can likely be used on a lineman in a deep class. At receiver, they traded for Keenan Allen and already have D.J. Moore. On top of that, they are now granting Caleb Williams the best 1-2 punch at tight end in the NFL with Bowers and Cole Kmet. At defensive lineman, taking Latu or Verse at #9 would be a reach; this is not a great class for defensive linemen; and they traded a second round pick for Montez Sweat during the season. At cornerback, they’ve used 2 second round picks on the position in the last 2 drafts, taking Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson. They also took a safety (Jaquan Brisker) in the second round and signed Kevin Byard in free agency.

Bowers is not the total freak athlete that Kyle Pitts was coming out of Florida, but he’s close to that level and is a more “complete” tight end prospect than Pitts. While Pitts was a great prospect, he was closer to a slot receiver than a tight end, and isn’t very adept as a blocker - Bowers is certainly more well-rounded in that aspect.

I think Bowers can be yet another piece for the Bears as they prepare for their first season with Caleb Williams, who will begin his career as one of the best quarterbacks the Bears have ever had. Providing him an excellent supporting cast (one that they didn’t give Justin Fields) is paramount. And while an offensive lineman might be the way most see this pick, the way the board fell (and how loaded this draft is on the line) leads me to believe that Bowers is the best option for the Bears if they stick and pick here at #9.

