Eagles News: ESPN makes the case for Philadelphia trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2024 NFL draft Round 1 trades: Which teams should move up? - ESPN+

22. Philadelphia Eagles. What they should do: Trade up. GM Howie Roseman generally takes the longer view with his draft capital, but he’s often willing to move up a pick or two to get ahead of the teams around him to add a player. He has gone to this tactic to land offensive tackle Andre Dillard (2019), DeVonta Smith (2021), Jordan Davis (2022) and Jalen Carter (2023) in Round 1 of recent drafts. This year’s trade could be a slight move ahead of the Dolphins for a cornerback, given that James Bradberry and Darius Slay are both in their 30s and could be cap casualties next offseason. Roseman was able to re-sign Avonte Maddox, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson could move back into the slot if necessary, but if you watched the Philadelphia defense in the second half of last season, you know teams can never have too many competent defensive backs on their roster.

Have the Eagles tipped their hand ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft? - BGN

A lot of mock drafts have the Eagles taking Nate Wiggins. It’s an excessive amount of mock drafts that have this. Of the 44 mock drafts since April 1st logged by Mock Draft Database where Wiggins is available at 22, half, (fittingly 22) have the Eagles taking Wiggins. That just makes me confident that Wiggins will not be the pick, if he’s even on the board. Look at the visit list above, the only 1st round defensive back they have met with has been DeJean, who was only this week cleared for football activity. If DeJean was able to participate at the Combine or his pro day, maybe they don’t even have him in. The assumption that Wiggins will even be on the board seems a bit bold to begin with. More often than not three CBs are gone by 22nd overall. In two weeks someone else will be the prospect of the week for the Eagles. Cooper DeJean and Kool–Aid McKinstry took their turns. My guess is the next one will be Graham Barton as mock drafters shift their focus to the Eagles taking an offensive lineman who they think can plug in at RG and eventually move to RT.

Eagles-only 2024 mock draft, version 4.0 - PhillyVoice

Round 1 (trade with SEA): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (6’0, 189). Trade: The Eagles send the 22nd and 50th overall picks to the Seahawks for the 16th and 81st overall picks. (It’s worth noting that the Seahawks love moving back and they don’t currently have a second-round pick.) Arnold was recruited as a safety out of high school but moved to cornerback and played ahead of other Bama corners such as Eli Ricks, who is now with the Eagles, and Khyree Jackson, who transferred to Oregon. He also occasionally played the Star position in Bama’s defense (think Brian Branch and Minkah Fitzpatrick), so he makes sense as a fit in the slot for the Eagles initially who can eventually take over for Darius Slay on the outside when needed. Arnold had some struggles initially at Bama, but developed into a great college player. In 2023, Arnold showcased his ball skills, with 5 INTs and 12 pass breakups. He also showed that he is a tough, reliable tackler (63 tackles on the season). Based strictly on his play on the field, Arnold should be a top 15 pick, but he had just an OK Combine performance, which could cause him to slide a tiny bit. He could be this year’s Trent McDuffie, in that he doesn’t have elite measurables, but he’s just a really good football player.

Parris Campbell: Saquon Barkley with Eagles OL will be “pretty scary” for defenses - PFT

“I think he’s going to show people why he’s the best running back in the league,” Campbell said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I know there’s a bunch of debate between him and Christian McCaffrey. And don’t get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey’s by far one of the best running backs in the league. But being able to see Saquon up close and personal, being in the same locker room, on the same team, man, he’s a different guy when he’s on that field, honestly. And running behind that offensive line that we have, I think it’s going to be pretty scary for defenses. You pair that with Jalen and the things he can do with his feet, just as far as extending plays, getting outside the pocket, I’m sure there will be some type of read-option game that we go on and RPO stuff that’ll happen. So just the possibilities of it are endless.”

Report: CeeDee Lamb may not take field during offseason activities amid contract talks with Dallas - Blogging The Boys

There is an argument to be made that CeeDee Lamb is the best wide receiver in the NFL. Whether or not Lamb occupies that throne is a matter of debate (Justin Jefferson would certainly challenge for it), but when it comes to a new contract the Dallas Cowboys are going to have to pay him like he occupies it. “The next guy gets a little bit more than the last guy” is a philosophy that we have seen bear itself out at certain positions over the course of recent NFL history. This disposition generally refers to the top-tier spots on a roster and wide receiver certainly falls among them. At the moment Lamb is on the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys, the fifth-year option year that the team picked up last year. An extension would be wise given that he figures to be a crucial part of the team’s future (in a world where a lot of that feels unknown) and it appears that without one the immediate future is a bit cloudy, too.

Giants mock draft: Giants get QB J.J. McCarthy, and add a 2025 first-round pick - Big Blue View

When North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye went No. 2 to the Washington Commanders in this mock draft, I made the decision to sit tight at No. 6 and see how the draft unfolded. When that pick came, the Tennessee Titans — with the next pick — came calling with an extremely interesting trade proposal. They offered No. 7 and a 2025 first-round pick to swap spots. J.J. McCarthy is still on the board here. I wasn’t counting on that happening and, not wanting to get cute about quarterback, he would be the pick if I stayed put. Still, believing the Titans would not take a quarterback here after drafting Will Levis a year ago AND getting a first-round pick in 2025 I’m all over that trade. I couldn’t say no. So, down a spot to No. 7 I went. The Titans took Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, and I was in business. A quick note: in the real world, Giants’ GM Joe Schoen would clarify what the Titans were moving up for so that he did not lose the player he wanted. For Tennessee, this would be an ounce of prevention designed to stop someone else jumping them to grab Alt, the player they wanted. I did have several move-down offers here, with this the only one that made sense.

Pre-Draft Free Agency Grades for the Washington Commanders - Hogs Haven

The first few days of 2024 NFL free agency were unlike any that fans of the Washington Commanders had ever seen. Gone are the days of reckless spending. Gone are the days of bargain hunting for players that should be on the practice squad. Gone are the days of free agency without a coherent plan from Washington’s front office and coaching staff. Enter a new era of smart roster, and responsible salary cap management. It feels good to see a front office that is professional and stocked with superb leadership. It’s great to see a coaching staff that is respected throughout the league and a new ownership group that is having a positive effect on the NFL and fans. With all of this in mind, the first four weeks of NFL free agency have given Commanders’ fans a real reason to be excited and optimistic. Today, we will examine free agency and grade the signings of each player. We’ll also grade the re-signings of Commanders free agents. Should fans be truly excited with all of the changes that we have seen recently? Let’s take a look and see if all of the optimism is truly warranted.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message