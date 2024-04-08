Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson wreck shop in surprise WrestleMania appearance

Philadelphia is many things. It is the cradle of liberty and the birthplace of America. It is an excellent food city. It is a city that loves their football...and professional wrestling. There are very few places in the world that would be a better setting for a massive event like WrestleMania 40 than Philadelphia and folks, Philly was ready.

On the first evening of the two-night extravaganza there were multiple surprises, but none bigger than the two massive, masked wrestlers who ran in from the crowd during a tag-team match between Rey Mysterio/Andrade and Dominik Mysterio/Santos Escobar to help Rey and Andrade.

Philadelphia Eagles legend and podcast host Jason Kelce along with former teammate Lane Johnson ran to the ring in Eagles green luchador masks and stopped Dominik Mysterio from using a steel chair on his father, Rey. Kelce then threw Dominik into the ring post and tossed him back into the ring so that Rey and Andrade could finish off their win.

During the celebration after the match, Kelce and Johnson ripped off their masks to the roar of the fans at Lincoln Financial Field. Kelce, in his Underdogs t-shirt, and Johnson, in a custom Big Dom (Eagles head of security, not Dominik Mysterio-related) shirt were not the only Eagles related guests during WrestleMania weekend though.

On night two, the Eagles cheerleaders and Swoop helped Snoop Dogg announce the attendance for the entire event. Between Kelce and Johnson showing up, the cheerleaders and Swoop being there, and the midnight green color scheme for all of the WWE branding this was the perfect weekend for any Eagles/pro wrestling fans out there.

El bailoteo de Snoop Dogg con las cheerleaders de los Philadelphia Eagles. Este sabe. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/nKRHBATBlj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 8, 2024

Special shoutout to WWE’s writers and Jason Kelce for making sure that Lane Johnson didn’t have to do anything too physical so he didn’t get hurt ahead of training camp.