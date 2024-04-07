Eagles News: Philadelphia had the fourth-oldest defense in 2023

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Snap-Weighted Age 2023 - FTN Fantasy

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ defense all fell off of a cliff at the same time, as the fourth-oldest defense in the league plummeted to an 11.4% DVOA. They started out alright but got noticeably slower and more sluggish as the year went along. Starting three 30-somethings in the secondary (James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Kevin Byard) didn’t exactly pan out. Fletcher Cox’s retirement will lower this number next year for Philadelphia, but they need some new blood in the worst way.

NFL Draft Rankings 2024: Tight ends - BGN

1. Brock Bowers, Georgia. What he does well: Brock Bowers has been a first round pick since his freshman year at Georgia. He has everything you could want in a modern tight end, from blazing speed to great blocking ability. It used to be that tight ends took a few years before adjusting to the NFL but Bowers could be a day one weapon for any team that drafts him. One of the best players in the class. Where he can Improve: Very few weaknesses in Bowers game. He is not a big tight end, but the lack of size doesn’t show up as a receiver or as a blocker. Pro Comparison: George Kittle

Eagles linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce show up at Wrestlemania - SB Nation

Sometimes, things just line up perfectly. With former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce sporting a luchador mask at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl after-party, everyone began to theorize that Jason Kelce is the next famous athlete to transition into professional wrestling. Well, that theory is now in place...kinda. At Wrestlemania 40, Rey Mysterio and Andrade got the win over Dominik fMysterio and Santos Escobar thanks to some help from rather large luchadors.

2024 NFL draft: Latest buzz, rumors, prospect sleepers - ESPN+

Let’s empty the notebooks with everything else we’re hearing and seeing this week. Keep an eye on the Philadelphia Eagles as a sneaky offensive tackle team in Round 1, even after Thursday’s extension of Jordan Mailata. General manager Howie Roseman drafts ahead of need better and more aggressively than any other decision-maker in football while also building through the trenches with premium picks. With right tackle Lane Johnson entering his age-34 season and center Jason Kelce retiring this offseason, don’t be shocked if a player like Oklahoma’s Guyton is tabbed as a Week 1 starting right guard and an eventual replacement for Johnson.

Jordan Mailata: ‘I am very grateful to the organization’ - PE.com

Jordan Mailata was on his honeymoon in Italy when his agent texted him about agreeing to a contract extension with the Eagles. “I just let my agent handle it and I handled the honeymoon,” said Mailata on Friday during a press conference with reporters. Mailata’s trip to Italy was the first time he and his wife, Niki, were able to take a step back and reflect on the journey they have been on since Mailata had entered the league. As a kid from Bankstown, New South Wales, Australia, Mailata grew up playing club rugby. At 20 years old, he had not yet picked up a football. His impressive stature and highlight tapes led him to the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

If the Cowboys want to go into a true rebuild for 2024, here are 3 trades they could consider - Blogging The Boys

It’s looking as if the Denver Broncos could find themselves in no man’s land if they want one of the top QBs in the 2024 draft class. It’s unlikely any of them will slide to No. 12 and without a second-round pick this year, they’d have to include a future first-rounder or two to trade up. The price could be too steep, leaving them to look elsewhere for a QB1 solution. The Dallas Cowboys just so happen to have two QBs they could be interested in, Dak Prescott (if he drops is no trade clause) and Trey Lance. Each QB currently has one year remaining on their current contracts and the Broncos have the salary-cap space to sign them long-term if they so choose. Could they be interested in one or the other?

Is the Giants’ 2024 starting CB2 already on the roster? - Big Blue View

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the discussion is all quarterback. Wide receiver. Quarterback. Wide receiver. Quarterback... News flash: The New York Giants have other critical roster needs as well. One of them is at boundary cornerback. Tae Banks will hopefully solidify his rookie-year status as CB1 in the coming season. Cor’Dale Flott and recently re-signed Darnay Holmes will presumably man the slot CB position. The other boundary corner position has nothing but question marks, though. Adoree’ Jackson started at the position for much of 2023 once Tre Hawkins III was determined to be not ready for prime time. Jackson is currently a free agent.

No real surprises regarding the most popular free agent signings or the Commanders’ biggest draft needs - Hogs Haven

It turns out that the most popular signing from the defensive side of the ball entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the NY Jets, but over 6 pro seasons has become a highly productive linebacker who is known for incredible energy as he makes plays all over the field.

