2024 NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons acquire edge rusher

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

With the Atlanta Falcons adding Kirk Cousins this offseason, my initial consideration was to draft either O-line to support Cousins or surround him with more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. However, Atlanta boasts one of the more consistent and higher rated offensive lines (and Joe Alt went #7), so spending the #8 overall pick on a position that is not a need, didn’t seem rational.

Atlanta then went hunting for offensive weapons to provide Cousins. Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore and Ray-Ray McCloud were added to pair with Atlanta’s already existing young core of playmakers, Drake London (WR), Kyle Pitts (TE) and Bijan Robinson (RB). The Falcons have not only selected in the top 10 in the past 3 drafts but have used each of those picks to select an offensive skill position player. Pitts (21’, 4th overall), London (22’, 8th overall) and Robinson (23’, 8th overall). (1) To say they have heavily invested in the offensive side of the football, would be an understatement at this point. Following the additions of these potentially explosive playmakers this off season, an offensive weapon in the 1st round became a need vs. want dilemma.

Ergo, my attention shifts to the other side of the ball, where the Falcons have a rather severe need at edge rusher and in the secondary, particularly opposite A.J. Terrell at outside CB. Watching the run of offensive players early, Atlanta salivated at the opportunity to select the first defensive player off the board. Initially, I leaned towards Terrion Arnold, the standout CB from Alabama. Even beginning my write up on that selection. However, a deeper CB class this year (eyeing Kamari Lassiter, Ennis Rakestraw or T.J. Tampa with the Falcons’ 43rd overall selection) then at the Edge position has Atlanta prioritizing pass rusher over a secondary defender. In addition, Atlanta hasn’t had a player register 10 sacks since 2016, when Vic Beasley popped for 15.5. (2) That’s the longest drought of any other team across the NFL. Putting pressure on the passer was an issue in 2023, as the Falcons ranked tied for 18th in sacks and 25th in pressure rate. (3)

Adding a long, athletic edge with excellent college production and a compelling skill set as a pass rusher was too difficult for Raheem Morris to pass up in his first year at the helm. Turner is an athlete who offers a high motor, sets a physical edge against the run and shows the ability to slip blocks to pursue the ball at the line of scrimmage. A freak athlete measuring in at 6’3” and 247 lbs. with nearly 38.5” arms, Turner ran the 40 in 4.46 seconds and showed off a 40.5” vertical leap to couple with a 10’7” broad jump at the combine. (4) At just over 21 years old, Turner has immense upside and processes a very high ceiling.

