2024 NFL Mock Draft: Tennessee Titans take tackle

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Super safe pick to continue to build a true offensive line for Will Levis. Plus the dudes name is Joe Alt, that’s a Hall of Fame name if I ever heard one.

The Titans can’t dick around here, they MUST nail this pick. Taking Joe Alt does just that.

The Titans crush the 2024 1st round and take a stud!

No others were considered here.

HEIGHT: 6’9”

WEIGHT: 321

HAND: 10”

ARM: 34¼”

WINGSPAN: 82¾”

40-YARD DASH: 5.05

3-CONE: 7.31

SHUTTLE: 4.51

VERTICAL: 28”

BROAD: 9’4”

- 2023 Stats (12 games started): 713 offensive snaps, one sack allowed, two penalties.Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Overall, Alt is a special prospect due to his size, athletic ability and polish for a player who will be only 21 years old throughout the duration of his rookie season. While he isn’t the most powerful blocker and will concede some initial ground in his anchor, Alt has virtually every other tool and skill to become an immediate impact starter at left tackle with the runway to continue ascending and cement his status as a foundational piece of a roster.

NFL.com: Long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins. Alt plays a disciplined brand of football, avoiding penalties and working with fluid transitions from entry to sustain to finish as a run blocker. Alt is a capable drive blocker with the foot quickness to play onto the second level. He struggles to bend enough to compensate for his height and ends up playing with waist-bending and forward lean that can hamper his anchor against bull-rushers. Alt has quick hands and outstanding arm extension, promoting his ability to sustain blocks and redirect pass-rushers. He’s a good technician who carries himself with confidence from snap to snap. Alt clearly has the talent to become a Day 1 starter on the left side, but he’ll need to clean up his habit of leaning forward, or he could be in for some bumpy action early on.

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 91% Yes (11 votes)

8% No (1 vote) 12 votes total Vote Now

2024 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Bears (Draftjunky): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2) Commanders (surefooted): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

3) Patriots (niels.rosenquist): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4) Cardinals (eaglenomics): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

5) Chargers (SeanEFootball): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

6) Giants (89Tremaine) Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

7) Titans (Philly21): Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

8) Falcons (BrianLee0480)

9) Bears (pheebthegoose)

10) Jets (GreenGrampa)

11) Vikings (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

12) Broncos (PBARB1978)

13) Raiders (iam4theBirdz)

14) Saints (Fly Like An Eagle)

15) Colts (J. Wil)

16) Seahawks (Phreezy E)

17) Jaguars (dredscottroberts)

18) Bengals (grantspectations)

19) Rams (Nolo0oo)

20) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

21) Dolphins (Neil Dutton)

22) Eagles (ablesser88)

23) Vikings (RabidPanda13)

24) Cowboys (Elliptical Man)

25) Packers (LeFire)

26) Buccaneers (FlJoe)

27) Cardinals (green1us)

28) Bills (Leo Bedio)

29) Lions (MrOilman)

30) Ravens (LancGuy)

31) 49ers (SakPrescott)

32) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2024 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Titans draft at No. 7 overall? OT Joe Alt

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

TE Brock Bowers

EDGE Dallas Turner vote view results 100% OT Joe Alt (8 votes)

0% OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (0 votes)

0% TE Brock Bowers (0 votes)

0% EDGE Dallas Turner (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

1) Bears: QB Caleb Williams

2) Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels

3) Patriots: QB Drake Maye

4) Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

5) Chargers: WR Malik Nabers

6) Giants: WR Rome Odunze

7) Titans: