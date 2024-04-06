Eagles News: Haason Reddick’s father “baffled” by Philadelphia’s decision to trade him

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Haason Reddick trade leaves lingering questions for Eagles - ESPN

Given that production, the decision to trade Reddick to the New York Jets last week for a conditional 2026 third-round pick instead of negotiating a new contract with Reddick has largely been met with confusion in Philly — a sentiment that extends to Reddick’s inner circle. “I really can’t wrap my head around it. I’m baffled like everyone else,” his father, Raymond Matthew, told ESPN. “He outperformed his contract. ... He just wanted market value. He just wanted the numbers that made sense, which he didn’t get. “It was a thing where I guess [general manager] Howie Roseman felt that it was better to go that way. It felt awkward. It did.” That awkwardness was first felt last offseason, when Reddick hinted that he believed he had outpaced the three-year, $45 million free agent deal he had signed in March 2022. His average of $15 million per season currently ranks 22nd among edge rushers, per Spotrac.

Eagles, Jordan Mailata agree to 3-year extension - BGN

The Eagles have been busy this offseason, and continue to make moves to free up some cap space while also securing guys long term — including, LT Jordan Mailata, who will reportedly sign a three-year extension worth $66 million.

Thoughts on Jordan Mailata’s new deal, and a look at core Eagles players under contract for at least three years - PhillyVoice

Maybe the difference between $22 million per year and, say, (I’ll just spitball here) $25-$28 million per year down the road is negligible to Mailata? If so, good for him! But the idea that his representation should be proud of the work they did here and propping it up as the fourth-highest LT contract in the league is kinda laughable. This was a no-brainer deal for the Eagles, locking in a core player at one of the most important positions in football at a very reasonable cost through 2028.

Spadaro: Jordan Mailata’s contract extension is a big deal, but it’s not the reason you think it is - PE.com

“First and foremost, to even be able to play at one club, I’ve always wanted to be a player that’s played for one team and one team only for their career, and there are so few who get to do that,” Mailata said. “To be a part of history and to be a part of the club and the culture that we’re trying to continue to build is an honor.” The Eagles’ work is not finished here. They surely have other players they’d like to lock up for many years to come and that is part of an ongoing and certainly very important process. The team’s ability to keep roster stability, retain its very best players, and at the same time attack free agency with so much aggressiveness speaks to a great game plan, it speaks to Lurie’s willingness to give the go-ahead with confidence on how to play things at this time of the year, and it says a lot about players wanting to remain in Philadelphia.

M & M Deals - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles now have a proven nickel in Avonte Maddox. They have Hall, who played in 31 career games and most of his snaps have come in the slot. They also have Isaiah Rodgers, who they can try inside or outside. This is different than having Maddox last year being backed up by Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott and rookie UDFAs. And there is still the draft coming up in three weeks. The Eagles could spend a pick on a corner who can play inside. Maddox is a good locker room guy and the kind of player you want to keep around. The Eagles are going to give him a chance to show what he can do, but at a discounted rate and with good competition behind him. There is limited risk, but the potential for a good reward.

NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2024 NFL Draft - NFL.com

Philadelphia faces a tougher task: putting all the questions about locker room chemistry behind it. This is a team that went from nearly beating Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII to imploding in the second half of last season, losing five of its last six regular-season games before mailing in a wild-card loss to Tampa Bay. The good news is that general manager Howie Roseman has been making aggressive moves, per usual. That should help give this team a chance to put last year behind it. The signing of free-agent running back Saquon Barkley provides another dynamic weapon to an offense that already boasts quarterback Jalen Hurts, tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. The defense missed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after he left in free agency a year ago, but he returned this offseason. The acquisitions of edge rusher Bryce Huff and linebacker Devin White should also improve a unit that turned into a weekly liability by season’s end.

Derrick Henry believes joining Dallas Cowboys in free agency would have been a ‘perfect situation’ - Blogging The Boys

Whether or not the Cowboys truly did not call Henry as a sort of respect to him, not seriously considering him seems to be a mistake. Especially if he viewed the situation to be a perfect one. The last few years have seen a general movement pass that running backs don’t matter and while there is legitimate truth to the idea that spending premium assets on one is risky, they certainly provide value. What’s more is that the Cowboys are still in a hole at the position and now painted into a corner with needing to draft one a few weeks from now in a year where there is not a ton of running back depth in the draft class. Free agency saw plenty of teams get ahead of the curve by bringing in running backs in anticipation of this, but the Cowboys seem to feel confident in their approach whether we agree with it or not.

Isaiah Simmons signing: Linebacker returning to the New York Giants - Big Blue View

The Giants acquired Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, for a seventh-round pick prior to the 2023 season. He had 50 tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits and three passes defensed in part time duty for the Giants. Simmons played 377 defensive snaps, or 33%, generally replacing starting inside linebacker Micah McFadden in passing situations. The Cardinals struggled for three seasons to find the right role for the athletic Simmons, ultimately deciding to move him to the Giants. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale used him as a sub-package linebacker, primarily in coverage and as a part-time pass rusher.

Former Washington Commanders LB Khaleke Hudson signs with the New Orleans Saints - Hogs Haven

Hudson was a 5th round pick by Washington in 2020, Ron Rivera’s first season as head coach and head of football operations. Hudson was a staple on special teams, never playing less than 73% of the snaps. Hudson had a biggest season in the NFL last year, get more snaps on defense, and less on special teams. He started 8 games, as Washington dealt with injuries, including season-ending shoulder surgery for starter Jamin Davis. Hudson had career highs in tackles(74) TFLs(5), Sacks(1), QB hits(2), and passes defended(2).

Dallas mayor desperate for winning NFL team, so he’s trying to get the Chiefs - SB Nation

The Chiefs saw their stadium renovation plans go up in smoke this week after voters in Jackson County rejected a measure that would continue to support the team with public tax funds. It’s led to speculation about whether the team will relocate, with a move out into the Kansas City suburbs, or even across state lines into the Kansas side of the city being the most-likely outcomes considering the team has absolutely no leverage. However, there’s now a weirder wild card than anyone could possibly have imagined: Moving to Dallas. Dallas mayor Eric Johnson is courting the Chiefs to come to his city, and somehow this isn’t a joke. Johnson invoked the Dallas Texans, the Chiefs’ prior name before moving to Kansas City in 1963, and he’s not stopping there.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message