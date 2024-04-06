NFL Draft Rankings 2024: Tight ends

There is a lot to like about this tight end class. It has the blue chip player sitting close to the top of most people’s draft boards, but it also has a ton of quality depth. Teams in need of a second tight end will love the players in this class.

1. Brock Bowers, Georgia

What he does well: Brock Bowers has been a first round pick since his freshman year at Georgia. He has everything you could want in a modern tight end, from blazing speed to great blocking ability. It used to be that tight ends took a few years before adjusting to the NFL but Bowers could be a day one weapon for any team that drafts him. One of the best players in the class.

Where he can Improve: Very few weaknesses in Bowers game. He is not a big tight end, but the lack of size doesn’t show up as a receiver or as a blocker.

Pro Comparison: George Kittle

2. Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

What he does well: Sanders is a natural pass catcher at the position. Soft hands, smooth route running and impressive speed for a tight end. Teams will be thrilled to have a player of his size in the slot creating mismatches.

Where he can Improve: Sanders is on the smaller end and the lack of size shows itself in run blocking. His lack of technique and play strength do not help either. These are fixable issues, but it’s possible Ja’Tavion Sanders just is not a classic tight end in the NFL.

Pro Comparison: Dalton Kincaid

3. Cade Stover, Ohio State

What he does well: Stover is an impressive pass catcher despite starting his college career playing linebacker and defensive end. His experience on the defensive side shows up when he turns into a runner, as he has no problem muscling for extra yardage. Stover’s route running is far more advanced than you’d expect for where he is in his career. Just a very solid receiver all-around.

Where he can Improve: Could give a lot more as a blocker. Not a very big player but could use his natural strength to push defenders around more on running plays. Needs better effort at the next level to stay on the field as an in-line player.

Pro Comparison: Dawson Knox

4. Jaheim Bell, Florida State

What he does well: Bell is a tremendous athlete for the tight end position. He is more of a big receiver than he is a true tight end. Smoother mover, great routes, and speed to burn a defense. His size makes him difficult to defend when matched on cornerbacks and he is faster than most linebackers he’ll face. Offensive weapon in the right scheme.

Where he can Improve: Jaheim Bell probably plays at sub-240 pounds and he is not much of a blocker because of it. Simply put, Bell probably won’t be a true tight end in the NFL. But he can still be a very valuable role player.

Pro Comparison: Evan Engram

5. Theo Johnson, Penn State

What he does well: Theo Johnson has the highest ceiling out of this tight end class and that says a lot considering Brock Bowers is in this class. Theo Johnson is an otherworldly athlete with tremendous size, speed, and strength. Johnson’s tape flashes moments of absolute brilliance as a pass catcher and a blocker that indicate his best football is still ahead of him.

Where he can Improve: Johnson still feels a bit green. His main problems are about consistency; with his hands, his blocking, his route running… No doubt teams will see a very talented player and hope to develop him into a weapon.

Pro Comparison: Logan Thomas

The Rest

6. Erick All, Iowa

7. Dallin Holker, Colorado State

8. Tip Rieman, Illinois

9. Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

10. Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota