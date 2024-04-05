NFL Draft Rankings 2024: Wide receiver

This year, the Wide Receivers are quite easily the best positional group in the draft. The top three players should all be considered blue chips and the top fifteen players should all warrant consideration in the first 60 picks. It is a deep, talented class, and a team like the Eagles should look long and hard at dipping into it to bolster their top heavy receiver group.

1. Marvin Harrison Junior, Ohio State

What he does well: Not to sound hyperbolic, but basically everything. Marvin Harrison Junior has almost no holes in his game. He has great height, an NFL build, with great athleticism. He is an absolute technician as a route runner and has no problem making tough catches in tight spaces. Ohio State used him as a deep threat to great effect, but he was also able to do the dirty work making short catches in the middle of the field to keep the chains moving. He is an extremely advanced player who will immediately be a number one receiver for whoever drafts him.

Where he can Improve: N/A

Pro Comparison: AJ Green

2. Rome Odunze, Washington

What he does well: Rome Odunze is somehow going to be even more dominant in the NFL than he was in college. At Washington, Odunze was a contested catch monster using his great frame, leaping ability, and ball skills. But what didn’t immediately show up is how he can do so much more. Odunze is a smooth, easy athlete and a great route runner. He can create separation easily but consistently had to come back to poorly thrown balls and make impressive catches. Playing with an NFL level quarterback will immediately reveal how pro-ready a receiver Odunze is.

Where he can Improve: Due to his role in the Washington offense, Odunze is unproven as a YAC type player. Being a jump ball guy often meant he went down pretty soon after a catch. Not to say he can’t generate yards with the ball in his hands, it is just a less polished part of his game.

Pro Comparison: Davante Adams

3. Malik Nabers, Louisiana State

What he does well: Malik Nabers is a truly electric player with the ball in his hands. He has great agility, vision, and acceleration to make him dangerous on even the shortest of passes. But that’s not all he does, he is also a dangerous route runner with great ball skills and physicality to punish cornerbacks for manning up against him.

Where he can Improve: It’s very nitpicky, but Nabers can definitely improve against press coverage. If he is going to be stopped at all, it will happen within the first five yards of a play.

Pro Comparison: Garrett Wilson

4. Brian Thomas Junior, Louisiana State

What he does well: LSU asked Brian Thomas Junior to stretch the field for them and that he did. Thomas has great speed to burn defenses, but also has the size to go up above the rim at the catch point. He is dangerous with the ball in the air.

Where he can Improve: His role was very narrow in the Tigers offense and he will likely need to grow his route tree and deal with different types of coverages in the NFL. It is hardly a bad thing to be such a polished deep threat, and he will probably adjust to the NFL quickly. He is very, very talented.

Pro Comparison: Nico Collins

5. Xavier Worthy, Texas

What he does well: Speed. Speed. Speed. Xavier Worthy ran a record-breaking 4.21 40 and that speed shows up on tape. But he is not just a deep threat (though he does that very well). He plays bigger than his size and was asked to line up all over the place for the Texas offense. Worthy is a special player with the ball in his hands but is also a refined route runner who can get open with more than just speed.

Where he can Improve: It’s hard to help that he is a historically small player at just under 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, sporting a very similar build to DeVonta Smith. He will need to be exceptional in every way to overcome his size, but he definitely has the athleticism and skill set to do it.

Pro Comparison: Santana Moss

6. Keon Coleman, Florida State

What he does well: At 6’4” and 215 pounds, Keon Coleman is built more like a small forward than a wide receiver, and he plays like one too. He is a physical receiver who is unafraid to match the intensity of any cornerback that lines up across from him. He is very athletic when it comes to attacking the football in the air and can make very impressive contested catches. He is better after the catch than numbers would suggest, it was just a usage issue at Florida State.

Where he can Improve: Coleman is still very raw in a lot of ways. His route running could improve and he needs to find ways to generate space on a regular basis. He has the talent for it, but it’s about growing as a player.

Pro Comparison: Mike Williams

7. Xavier Legette, South Carolina

What he does well: Xavier Legette just looks like the WR1 in any offense. He is 6’1” and over 220 pounds, making him an absolute load to try and tackle. He has speed for days and impressive vision with the ball in his hands. He was dominant at South Carolina this season basically at every level of the field.

Where he can Improve: Legette was a late bloomer in college, with only one season of real production under his belt. This is reasonable cause for concern. Can he do it consistently at the NFL level, because his highlights are really, really impressive.

Pro Comparison: Deebo Samuel

8. Roman Wilson, Michigan

What he does well: Roman Wilson was an outstanding piece of the Michigan offense. His route running, speed, soft hands, and ability after the catch made him so valuable in an offense that did not throw the ball very often. He truly made the most of every target.

Where he can Improve: Wilson was never a high volume player in college due to the Michigan offense being so run heavy, so evaluating him depends on trusting small sample sizes. Speaking of small, Wilson is under 5’11” and 190 pounds, making him a bit undersized for the position. It was never much of an issue in college, but he will need to prove himself against bigger, more physical defenders in the NFL.

Pro Comparison: Jayden Reed

9. Ladd McConkey, Georgia

What he does well: Besides having one of the coolest names in the 2024 draft, Ladd McConkey is also one hell of a player. He is a great route runner with soft hands and the ability to make tough catches in traffic. He picks up good yardage after the catch and is also a valuable punt returner.

Where he can Improve: McConkey never caught more than 58 passes in a season during his college career. Georgia was never a pass heavy team and many of their passes were going to Brock Bowers. So how he will handle a bigger role is a big question. Size is also one as well. He is on the skinnier side and might have trouble early on with NFL defensive backs.

Pro Comparison: John Brown

10. Troy Franklin III, Oregon

What he does well: Troy Franklin has great speed and route running ability to keep himself clean and does a good job making catches all over the field. With the ball in his hands, he can make great moves and pick up yards after the catch. He was one of the best deep threats in college football last season and it shows up every game how easily he can get behind defenses.

Where he can Improve: Despite a tall frame, Troy Franklin is still a skinnier player and that lack of bulk shows up on tape. More physical cornerbacks can give him trouble before the catch and with the ball in the air. Either he needs to get stronger and more physical, or get even better at keeping defensive backs at a distance.

Pro Comparison: DJ Chark

The Rest

11. Devontez Walker, North Carolina

12. Johnny Wilson, Florida State

13. Jermaine Burton, Alabama

14. Ricky Pearsall, Florida

15. Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

16. Jalen McMillan, Washington

17. Malachi Corely, Western Kentucky

18. Jamari Thrash, Louisville

19. Javon Baker, Central Florida

20. Jacob Cowing, Arizona

21. Luke McCaffrey, Rice

22. Tahj Washington, Southern California

23. Jordan Whittington, Texas

24. Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

25. Hayden Hatten, Idaho