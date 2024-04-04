Eagles, Jordan Mailata agree to 3-year extension

The Eagles have been busy this offseason, and continue to make moves to free up some cap space while also securing guys long term — including, LT Jordan Mailata, who will reportedly sign a three-year extension worth $66 million.

This just in: Eagles and LT Jordan Mailata reached agreement on a three-year, $66 million extension that includes $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, per sources. The deal ties Mailata to Philadelphia through the 2028 season.



As Adam Schefter noted, the deal makes Mailata the fourth-highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL, and gives him a nice signing bonus and more guaranteed money.

From a draft pick who had never played a snap of real football to a Pro Bowl player in just a few years, Mailata has risen to the challenge thanks to coach Jeff Stoutland. Mailata talks often about how important Stout has been to his development and career, even claiming “Jeff Stoutland University” during his Sunday Night Football intro.

It doesn’t seem like Mailata is eager to test out free agency, and now the Eagles have secured one of the anchors along the offensive line. The left tackle is also best friends with left guard Landon Dickerson who recently signed an extension of his own, keeping the pair protecting Jalen Hurts for the foreseeable future.