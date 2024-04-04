 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles, Jordan Mailata agree to 3-year extension

The Australian left tackle will now be in Philly through 2028.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have been busy this offseason, and continue to make moves to free up some cap space while also securing guys long term — including, LT Jordan Mailata, who will reportedly sign a three-year extension worth $66 million.

As Adam Schefter noted, the deal makes Mailata the fourth-highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL, and gives him a nice signing bonus and more guaranteed money.

From a draft pick who had never played a snap of real football to a Pro Bowl player in just a few years, Mailata has risen to the challenge thanks to coach Jeff Stoutland. Mailata talks often about how important Stout has been to his development and career, even claiming “Jeff Stoutland University” during his Sunday Night Football intro.

It doesn’t seem like Mailata is eager to test out free agency, and now the Eagles have secured one of the anchors along the offensive line. The left tackle is also best friends with left guard Landon Dickerson who recently signed an extension of his own, keeping the pair protecting Jalen Hurts for the foreseeable future.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation