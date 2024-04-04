 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saquon Barkley is already hard at work this offseason

The newest Eagles’ RB has been grinding and getting ready for OTAs.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: DEC 25 Giants at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are some players who like to work without cameras, and others who document their offseason training. Turns out, new Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is of the latter group, and he is certainly putting in the work before OTAs get underway.

Barkley has posted several workouts since inking his deal with the Eagles, and he is going to bring a lot of strength to the running back position in Philly.

Barkley isn’t just getting in solo work, either. The running back posted a picture of him and Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts training together, just a couple weeks after signing his deal with Philly. It’s obviously important that these two get on the same page, and quickly, so it’s nice to see them link up on their own.

Hurts and Barkley will keep the tush push alive, even without Jason Kelce — the QB and RB can squat over 1,200 pounds combined. Barkley did, however, pick himself when asked which of the two could squat more.

