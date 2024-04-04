Report: Eagles re-sign Avonte Maddox

Just a few weeks after the Eagles released Avonte Maddox, the team and CB are re-uniting on a new one-year deal, per reports.

This move was expected, but still took a little while to materialize. Maddox is a great player when he’s healthy, but being available has been a big issue the past two seasons, and made his nearly $7 million price tag in 2024 a bit hefty. Still, he’s someone who the locker room loves, with many of his teammates celebrating his return from injury last season and talking about how impactful his energy is on and off the field.

The Eagles have made a lot of moves this offseason already, and aren’t waiting until the draft to shake up their roster. Maddox will give some continuity to the DB group, and with C.J. Gardner-Johnson returning to Philly, the team will have several options for how they want to arrange their secondary.

Hopefully Maddox can stay healthy this offseason and once games start back up in the fall, and can be some versatile depth for the Eagles this year.