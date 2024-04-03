 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers choose wide receiver

With the 5th overall pick in the 2024 Bleeding Green Nation community mock draft, Los Angeles Chargers GM SeanEFootball selects ...

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Utah v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

I would have taken Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers if they were available, which they were not. Joe Alt was also a strong consideration.

But since Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are no longer on the roster, wide receiver makes the most sense for the Chargers. The only players currently on their roster at that position: Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Derius Davis, and Simi Fehoko.

Justin Herbert clearly needs more help.

Poll

Do you approve of this pick?

view results
  • 62%
    Yes
    (32 votes)
  • 37%
    No
    (19 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

2024 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Bears (Draftjunky): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2) Commanders (surefooted): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
3) Patriots (niels.rosenquist): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
4) Cardinals (eaglenomics): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
5) Chargers (SeanEFootball): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
6) Giants (89Tremaine)
7) Titans (Philly21)
8) Falcons (BrianLee0480)
9) Bears (pheebthegoose)
10) Jets (GreenGrampa)
11) Vikings (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)
12) Broncos (PBARB1978)
13) Raiders (iam4theBirdz)
14) Saints (Fly Like An Eagle)
15) Colts (J. Wil)
16) Seahawks (Phreezy E)
17) Jaguars (dredscottroberts)
18) Bengals (grantspectations)
19) Rams (Nolo0oo)
20) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)
21) Dolphins (Neil Dutton)
22) Eagles (ablesser88)
23) Vikings (RabidPanda13)
24) Cowboys (Elliptical Man)
25) Packers (LeFire)
26) Buccaneers (FlJoe)
27) Cardinals (green1us)
28) Bills (Leo Bedio)
29) Lions (MrOilman)
30) Ravens (LancGuy)
31) 49ers (SakPrescott)
32) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2024 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll

Who should the Chargers draft at No. 5 overall?

view results
  • 11%
    WR Rome Odunze
    (4 votes)
  • 55%
    WR Malik Nabers
    (20 votes)
  • 8%
    TE Brock Bowers
    (3 votes)
  • 25%
    OT Joe Alt
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    OT Taliese Fuaga
    (0 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

1) Bears: QB Caleb Williams
2) Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels
3) Patriots: QB Drake Maye
4) Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
5) Chargers:

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation