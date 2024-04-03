2024 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers choose wide receiver

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

I would have taken Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers if they were available, which they were not. Joe Alt was also a strong consideration.

But since Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are no longer on the roster, wide receiver makes the most sense for the Chargers. The only players currently on their roster at that position: Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Derius Davis, and Simi Fehoko.

Justin Herbert clearly needs more help.

2024 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Bears (Draftjunky): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2) Commanders (surefooted): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

3) Patriots (niels.rosenquist): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4) Cardinals (eaglenomics): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

5) Chargers (SeanEFootball): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

6) Giants (89Tremaine)

7) Titans (Philly21)

8) Falcons (BrianLee0480)

9) Bears (pheebthegoose)

10) Jets (GreenGrampa)

11) Vikings (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

12) Broncos (PBARB1978)

13) Raiders (iam4theBirdz)

14) Saints (Fly Like An Eagle)

15) Colts (J. Wil)

16) Seahawks (Phreezy E)

17) Jaguars (dredscottroberts)

18) Bengals (grantspectations)

19) Rams (Nolo0oo)

20) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

21) Dolphins (Neil Dutton)

22) Eagles (ablesser88)

23) Vikings (RabidPanda13)

24) Cowboys (Elliptical Man)

25) Packers (LeFire)

26) Buccaneers (FlJoe)

27) Cardinals (green1us)

28) Bills (Leo Bedio)

29) Lions (MrOilman)

30) Ravens (LancGuy)

31) 49ers (SakPrescott)

32) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it's time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2024 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

1) Bears: QB Caleb Williams

2) Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels

3) Patriots: QB Drake Maye

4) Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

5) Chargers: