NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than one month away. While this means we have officially entered silly season, it should also mean that draft boards across the NFL are being set for April 25. To kick off my draft rankings, we’ll start with quarterback. This class has some clear cut “top guys” and a few interesting second tier players who could grow into NFL difference makers. Here is how the quarterback class looks to me.

1) Drake Maye, North Carolina

What he does well: First and foremost, Drake Maye has the best arm out of any of the top quarterback prospects. He can rainbow throws 65 yards downfield or he can laser them into tight windows on the opposite hash. He’s got a strong arm and he knows how to use it. His athleticism allows him to move well inside and outside of the pocket. The UNC offense asked him to attack the middle of the field quite a bit, which he did with great efficiency. He also has an NFL build at over 6’4” and 220 pounds.

Where he can improve: Drake Maye is a bit less experienced than some of his fellow top quarterbacks. His lack of experience manifests in consistency issues, especially when it comes to accuracy. He will just flat miss throws sometimes with little explanation. It is not a huge concern, but something that will improve with time and reps.

Bottom Line: Maye has all the physical tools of a franchise quarterback. He has the arm and accuracy to command an offense. All he needs now is more reps to smooth out the bumps in his game.

NFL Comparison: Justin Herbert

2) Caleb Williams, Southern California

What he does well: Caleb Williams is a one-man highlight machine. As a thrower, his arm strength is NFL-level and allows him to hit anywhere on the field. Combined with his confidence, accuracy, and anticipation, there are very few throws that are off-limits to Williams. His athleticism is a huge plus. He is not at the Lamar Jackson/Anthony Richardson/Justin Fields level of dual-threat quarterback, but his movement ability forces defense to respect the threat to scramble for huge gains or make throws outside of the pocket. While he is a shorter quarterback, Williams has a sturdy build and can handle big hits.

Where he can improve: Caleb Williams lives by the sword and dies by the sword. He is a risk taker, and his skill set allows for him to do so many things the average quarterback simply cannot do. This also means he will hold onto the ball for too long and force passes into tight coverage. There is also the important question of how he deals with pressure. During his three years of starting, Williams rarely faced adversity in the pocket, and the sample size doesn’t paint a clear picture of how he will deal with much more consistent pass rush in the NFL.

Bottom Line: Caleb Williams has all the talent in the world to be a high-level NFL starter. The team that drafts him will need to be patient and allow him to make mistakes in his rookie year. This will allow him to truly learn what he can and can’t do at an NFL level. If he is given the space to grow, he will be a special player.

NFL Comparison: Big Kyler Murray

3) Jayden Daniels, Louisiana State

What he does well: Daniels is an extremely dangerous player with the ball in his hands. His mobility is off the charts both on designed runs and on scrambles. He forces defenses to play real 11 on 11 football, giving him advantages as a passer as well. Throwing the ball, Daniels has improved every year from his time at ASU to his last two years down in Baton Rouge. He has a decent arm, but really consistent footwork and technique that allows for an accurate, catchable ball. Also by all account, Daniels is one of the best leaders in this class. It is a hard thing to quantify, but he is praised by players and coaches alike wherever he plays.



Where he can improve: Fair or not, Daniels age will warrant some scrutiny. He has spent a long time in college and it’s hard to tell whether or not he is “maxed out” as a prospect. He also played with two first round receivers this year and generally had a very good supporting cast.



Bottom Line: If, and it’s a big if, Daniels can continue his rate of improvement that he has been on for the last four years... He will be a real difference maker for whatever team drafts him.

NFL Comparison: Tyrod Taylor

4) JJ McCarthy, Michigan

What he does well: JJ McCarthy took a huge jump from his first year as a starter in 2022 to this season where he helped Michigan win a National Championship. McCarthy has good physical tools, from a decent build to good athleticism and arm enough to make every throw. He ran a pro-style offense under Jim Harbaugh and did a great job avoiding turnovers, making plays under pressure, and pulling triggers on big throws when asked to. McCarthy is also the youngest of the top four quarterbacks.

Where he can improve: McCarthy was never asked to do a ton in the Wolverines offense. Michigan relied heavily on the run game and McCarthy generated a ton of production off of play action. Which is not to say he can’t grow into someone who is throwing 30-40 passes a game, it just isn’t something he did very much in college. In two years, he threw 30 or more passes six times and never threw more than 37 passes in a game over that time.

Bottom Line: Right now, McCarthy is a game-manager type quarterback who can protect the ball, make throws within structure, and move the ball with his feet. That is a good basis for an NFL starter, but it’s unclear if he can ascend to a Top 10 level quarterback.

NFL Comparison: Jimmy Garoppolo

5) Bo Nix, Oregon

What he does well: In year five of his college football career, it was hard to find much wrong with Bo Nix’s game. Physically, he is as gifted as anyone in this class. He has a big arm, great athleticism, and a strong build to shrug off contact. As a passer, he is extremely smart both in terms of pre-snap and where to go with the football on any given play. He takes good care of the ball but isn’t overly conservative. He handles pressure very well in the pocket.

Where he can improve: Much like Jayden Daniels, the age question is huge. Nix is 24 years old and the success rate of 24 year old rookies is very, very low. His advanced age could explain his high level of play and relative physical advantages at the college level. Fair or not, it is a red flag when it comes to his draft stock.

Bottom Line: Nix is a very, very talented player. No questions about that. If a team wants to take a chance and hope he is a statistical outlier, he could reward them. It’s a big risk.

NFL Comparison: Russell Wilson

The Rest

6. Michael Penix, Washington

7. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

8. Jordan Travis, Florida State

9. Joe Milton, Tennessee

10. Michael Pratt, Tulane

11. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

12. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame