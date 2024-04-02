NFL Draft Outlook: Edge Defender

With the trade of Haason Reddick, the Eagles draft needs have finally crystalized as the pre-draft roster finally feels set (barring some blockbuster trade). The final question regarding the roster is, do the Eagles plan on supplementing their edge rusher group through the draft and, if so, how will they do it?

The Current Group

The Haason Reddick trade settles the current depth chart for the Eagles edge defenders. At the top, there’s shiny new pass rusher Bryce Huff. Huff is coming off a 10 sack season as a rotational player for the Jets where he played less than 500 snaps on defense. He figures to get a lot more playing time and hopefully can maintain his impressive efficiency. Then there is Josh Sweat, who had a down year in 2023 after piling up double digit sacks the year prior. Sweat has been a solid player since 2020, so the hope is that he can return to form in 2024.

Two really solid starters on the edges. After them, things get a bit shakier. Brandon Graham enters year 15 (!!!) of his NFL career with the Eagles. Graham had his first double digit sack season in 2022 before only totaling four last year. That being said, Graham was made a high impact in a limited role and will probably be asked to continue to contribute off the bench. He’s shown little sign that he can’t be relied on that way. At least for one more season.

Then there is Nolan Smith. The 2023 first round pick flashed potential last year but really wasn’t given a ton of time out on the field by the coaches. Around 200 defensive snaps and only a few bright moments to show for it. The hope is Smith can take a big step in 2024, but there’s a reason the team went out and signed Bryce Huff instead of just trading Haason Reddick and saying Smith is the next guy up. Not to close the door on his potential, just pointing out that the team isn’t sold on him yet. The rest of the edge defenders are newly aded depth guys like Julian Okwara and Zach Baun, as well as fourth year defender Patrick Johnson. Baun and Okwara have been decent depth guys during their careers, but aren’t much more than that.

Vic Fangio

Vic Fangio doesn’t blitz very much, meaning his edge defenders are heavily relied on to generate pressure. When Fangio was in San Fransisco, the Niners spent a first round pick on Aldon Smith. When he was in Chicago, the Bears traded a fortune to get Khalil Mack. Fangio had top tier edge talent in Denver with Von Miller and in Miami, he got a great year out of Bradley Chubb. Outside of his top edge rushers, Fangio always got quality seasons from supporting players but arguably never had an elite duo of pass rushers. Von Miller and Bradley Chubb were the closest he had but Chubb was very banged up during Fangio’s three seasons in Denver.

Draft Outlook

Howie Roseman has never been afraid to stock up on guys who play with their hand in the dirt. Even last year, the Nolan Smith pick was made after career years from Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham. It is not unreasonable to think the Eagles could spend another high pick on the position given Josh Sweat going into a contract year and Brandon Graham’s age. Also, edge rusher is a stronger position in this class and Philadelphia should take advantage. Here are some names the Eagles can target in the first two days.

Dallas Turner, Alabama: Turner is one of two edge rushers in this class whose stock is a bit hard to peg. Turner had a productive final year at Alabama, stepping out of the limelight of Will Anderson, and he tested very well in Indianapolis. He’s still raw, and on the smaller side, but you can picture him being a great edge defender for a team with a big, physical interior line like Philadelphia.

Chop Robinson, Penn State: Robinson could similarly go anywhere in the top 40 picks and as high as the Top 10. He has an unreal ceiling but just needs to be coached up quite a bit. If he falls out of the top 15, the Eagles could be interested in such a talent.

Jared Verse, FSU: Jared Verse feels like a “safe” pick in this draft if there ever was one. A very good athlete with years of production under his belt. He is well built and overcomes short arms with raw strength and a great motor. He’s a very similar player to Bradley Chubb, actually.

Jonah Elliss, Utah: If the Eagles want to wait until day two, Jonah Elliss should get a close look. A smaller pass rush specialist, Elliss has a great first step and bend around the edge. Is he a full time starter on an NFL defense? He might need to gain some weight for that, but right now he does one thing very well.

Bralen Trice, Washington: Trice feels like another high end role player who could be had on Day Two. He isn’t the biggest or the fastest, but he is an extremely high effort player with great snap anticipation.