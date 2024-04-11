2024 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders take tackle

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

I told Roger to step aside so I could announce the pick myself, but he out-maneuvered me. So, I moved Tom and Champ aside to talk about the pick because I MADE IT. That’s right, I told Telesco who to pick. You know, after he talked me down from picking a speedy receiver (speed wins, Baby!) and one of the other quarterbacks.

After talks with the ‘boys to trade for Prescott faded (thanks, Dak), we really hunkered down to figure out what was best for us in Vegas. Some of my underlings pressed for me to pull the trigger on Michael Penix, Jr. However, I’m confident we can trade back into the first round, or move up in the 2nd to nab him (or at least that’s what Tom is telling me; he better be right). We do think he’s that special and, really, ready to go out of the box.

So, after careful deliberation, we decided we needed to shore up our offensive line. Taliese Fuaga is the right man for right tackle. We believe he will be a solid piece. If we’re able to double back on Penix, Jr., Taliese will be protecting his blindside for years to come. They very well might enter Canton together, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Taliese, in my eyes, has what it takes to be a RAIDER. (And if we don’t get Penix and nab Prescott in free agency, Taliese will still go down in history as the best right tackle in the game when it’s all said and done. That’s how confident we are in the young man. RAIDER 4 LIFE!!). He will join Art Shell, Bob Brown, Gene Upshaw, and Jim Otto on the Raiders O-Line Mount Rushmore. As the old man loved to say, “Just win, Baby!!” We will with Taliese Fuaga.

- “Mark Davis”

2024 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Bears (Draftjunky): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2) Commanders (surefooted): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

3) Patriots (niels.rosenquist): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4) Cardinals (eaglenomics): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

5) Chargers (SeanEFootball): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

6) Giants (89Tremaine) Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

7) Titans (Philly21): Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

8) Falcons (Eagles_Blitz80): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

9) Bears (pheebthegoose): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

10) Jets (GreenGrampa): Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

11) Vikings (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

12) Broncos (PBARB1978): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

13) Raiders (iam4theBirdz): Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

14) Saints (Fly Like An Eagle)

15) Colts (J. Wil)

16) Seahawks (Phreezy E)

17) Jaguars (dredscottroberts)

18) Bengals (grantspectations)

19) Rams (Nolo0oo)

20) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

21) Dolphins (Neil Dutton)

22) Eagles (ablesser88)

23) Vikings (RabidPanda13)

24) Cowboys (Elliptical Man)

25) Packers (LeFire)

26) Buccaneers (FlJoe)

27) Cardinals (green1us)

28) Bills (Leo Bedio)

29) Lions (MrOilman)

30) Ravens (LancGuy)

31) 49ers (SakPrescott)

32) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

