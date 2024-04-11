Report: Eagles sign C.J. Uzomah

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to sign free agent tight end C.J. Uzomah to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Uzomah, who turned 31 in January, was released by the New York Jets earlier this offseason. He was a disappointment for them after originally signing a three-year, $24 million contract following the best season of his career in 2021. Last year, Uzomah saw just 12 targets for eight receptions, 58 yards, and one touchdown.

Of course, Uzomah was not helped by being saddled with Zach Wilson and other Jets quarterback dreck. There’s reason to believe he could be a bit more effective with a better QB, just like he was when he last played with Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now in Philly, Uzomah figures to compete for a backup tight end role behind Dallas Goedert. The Eagles also currently have Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Noah Togiai, and E.J. Jenkins on the roster. And there’s a decent chance they draft a player at this position at some point during the 2024 NFL Draft. At the very least, they’ll likely sign an undrafted rookie free agent tight end or two.

Uzomah might have a leg up on his competitors through his experience as both an offensive option and a special teams contributor. He could end up as the direct replacement for former TE2 Jack Stoll, who left Philly to sign with the New York Giants this offseason.