Eagles News: “General optimism” that DeVonta Smith contract extension will get done

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles’ next big contract could go to DeVonta Smith - ESPN

The focus now shifts to one of their most important skill position players. The Eagles are making efforts behind the scenes to get something done with 25-year-old Smith. Contract talks are ongoing, sources familiar with negotiations said, and there’s general optimism that a deal will materialize in the near future. “DeVonta is an incredible person, incredible player; obviously homegrown, young guy,” general manager Howie Roseman said at the scouting combine in February, when asked how big of a priority it was to sign Smith to an extension this offseason. “Without getting into specifics, those are guys you don’t really want to leave.” Smith, the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft, has racked up 240 catches for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons with the Eagles. The former Heisman Trophy winner set the team rookie record for receiving yards (916) in 2021, surpassing a mark previously held by DeSean Jackson, and established a new high for single-season receptions (95) in ‘22. He eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for a second consecutive year in 2023.

What to expect from NFL Draft day trades - BGN

Howie Roseman will make at least one trade during the draft. For who? We don’t yet know. For what? Well, we can make strong estimates. Looking at past trades, the price to move to most areas is pretty set in stone, while in others there has been a range of outcomes. They currently have 22, 50, 53, 120, 161, 171, 172, and 210: a 1st, two 2nds, a 4th, three 5ths, and a 6th. The big and exciting move would be moving up in the 1st round. The Eagles are not going to trade up or be able to trade up before the 12th pick, so we’ll look in the 12-19 range.

New NFL rule opens door for Eagles to bring back black helmets - NBCSP

A new NFL rule has opened the door for the Eagles to bring back their black helmets as a second alternate for the 2025 season. The league sent out a memo to teams on Wednesday announcing that all teams will be able to have a third helmet design in 2025. Teams going through a redesign will be allowed to have a third in 2024. The NFL finally allowed a second helmet for the 2022 season, replacing a one-helmet rule that was initially in place for safety but that had been outgrown by the success of the league.

The state of all 32 franchises ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles. Remaining Starter Needs: None. Remaining Depth Needs: WR, LB, CB. The Eagles have faced a lot of criticism after sputtering to end the 2023 season, but they’ve had the type of offseason you expect from a perennial contender, locking up the future of their offensive line with extensions for left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson. While they traded away edge defender Haason Reddick, they did so after already bringing in Bryce Huff as a replacement, getting younger at the position with another dynamic talent. Adding a potential future starter at cornerback or wide receiver is a strong possibility for Philadelphia in the first round. This is a roster ready to compete with the best in the NFC once again.

Eagles invite fans to attend a first-of-its-kind art gallery to support autism research and inclusion - PE.com

The award-winning Arch Enemy Arts gallery and boutique in Old City is the place to be this weekend as the Eagles invite fans, art enthusiasts, autism supporters, and the community to experience “Green Is the Heart Inspired,” a first-of-its-kind gallery adorned exclusively with Eagles-themed masterpieces, benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. The Eagles’ art gala will run from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14. On Thursday, the gallery will host a sold-out, VIP event and silent auction from 6-9 PM where fans will be given an early look at the artwork.

Packers News: Green Bay will open its 2024 season in Brazil vs. the Eagles - Acme Packing Company

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Packers-Eagles game is going to be streamed exclusively on Peacock, a subscription service, but the game should be broadcast locally within the Packers’ television network footprint on over-the-air television. So for those of you in Green Bay or Milwaukee without a Peacock subscription, do not fret. This game is also notable for the date that it will be played on, not just the country that the stadium is located in. This is the NFL’s first real venture into Friday football in September, something that is not allowed within 75 miles of a high school program in America due to the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961. Don’t be surprised if the NFL continues to look at international venues as a way to get on the field on Fridays or Saturdays up until the second week of December, as it’s the only real way the league can get past federal law to generate more primetime games during the week.

It is feeling inevitable that the Cowboys will deal with a holdout - or two - Blogging The Boys

Again, we can forecast how that will play out by looking at recent history. When that deadline to make a deal rolls around, it is almost certain that it will be the management that blinks first. That will just embolden Prescott’s agents to milk Jerry Jones amd family for every cent they can. Cap pie will undoubtedly be cited during the negotiations with the quarterback, but that is just another reason to get something done with Lamb, because his contract can be structured to help find the necessary space for Prescott’s. It’s a pretty dismal outlook, but it is hard to see why it will go any differently. The supposedly hard-nosed negotiating stance of the team keeps backfiring, but they refuse to make any adjustments to prevent it happening again. And if they go into 2025 without a new deal for Prescott, they will have Micah Parsons’ contract up next. A new deal with Prescott will be huge. And it could well involve all the issues they now face with Lamb, only worse. It is, to coin a phrase, another fine mess they have gotten themselves into.

Jayden Daniels to meet with Giants on Monday for top 30 visit - Big Blue View

There are only 15 days left until the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit. As the top 30 visits continue, the New York Giants have scheduled a meeting on Monday with one of the top quarterbacks of this year’s rookie class in Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Daniels led LSU to a 9-3 finish in 2023, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and a 72.2% completion percentage while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. The standout quarterback became the third player in LSU history to win the Heisman award joining Joe Burrow and Billy Cannon.

15 NFL Draft predictions 15 days out from the draft - SB Nation

No. 14: The DB value is going to be wild. When you look at the top two defensive backs it’s really Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry and then a cliff. Neither guy is perfect, so there’s a very real chance both fall into the 20s and become incredible value picks for playoff teams.

Former NFL RB O.J. Simpson dies at age of 76 - NFL.com

O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76. Simpson’s attorney confirmed to TMZ he died Wednesday night in Las Vegas. A message posted Thursday on Simpson’s official X account — formerly Twitter — said he died after battling cancer.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message