NFL Draft Rankings 2024: Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle is one of the three best positional groups in this draft class. There are special players at the top of the group, but the best ten players will all be selected within the first 60 picks. It is a great year to need a bookend to your offensive line.

1. Joe Alt, Notre Dame

What he does well: Joe Alt is one of a few truly elite prospects in this draft class. First thing that stands out about Alt is his size at nearly 6’9” and 321 pounds. Then you turn on the tape and his athleticism pops immediately. A big man should not be as agile in pass protection or fast moving downhill as Alt is. It doesn’t seem natural. He is an elite pass blocker with long arms, great patience, and heavy hands to stop pass rushers dead in their tracks. Run blocking is much the same for Alt. He has a nasty streak that combines with his size and athleticism to make him a dominant presence on the offensive line.

Where he can Improve: As a player of his height, pad level is going to be a concern. There are moments where Alt can get high in his stance and expose too much body to defenders. There are times he can overextend and find himself off balance. They’re rare moments and could be further coached out of him.

Pro Comparison: Andrew Whitworth

2. Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

What he does well: In any other class, Taliese Fuaga would be OT1. He is a fantastic pass protector who didn’t allow a sack in his two years as a starter. His athleticism is off the charts and he matches it with an excellent on field demeanor. His pass protection is obviously excellent but he is special as a run blocker.

Where he can Improve: Fuaga has shorter arms for the position which he tends to make up for with great quickness and instincts. However, if this becomes limiting in the NFL, he might thrive at guard.

Pro Comparison: Joel Bitonio

3. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

What he does well: Olumuyiwa “Olu” Fashanu is as impressive a pass blocker as there is in this class. His athleticism is on full display every time he drops into a pass set. He is simply too quick and too calm for any would-be pass rusher.

Where he can Improve: Fashanu has work to do as a run blocker. His athleticism and instincts are good enough to get him in good position, but he lacks the consistent physicality to be a finisher when blocking. Small hands could play a role in why he exposes himself to contact from defenders so often. He will either need to get more physical or even quicker to compensate.

Pro Comparison: Darnell Wright

4. Troy Fautanu, Washington

What he does well: Troy Fautanu is a well seasoned pass protector as he held down the left side of one of the most prolific passing offenses in college football over the last two years. He had over 1,200 pass blocking snaps in that time and only allowed two sacks. He is a great athlete on the edge with a high motor to go snap for snap with any pass rusher. He is a bit shorter for a tackle, but he uses that to his advantage with great pad level and balance.

Where he can Improve: Fautanu too often looks for a knockout blow in the run game and it translates to inconsistency. Washington passed the ball almost twice as they ran it, meaning Fautanu could benefit from more experience coming downhill.

Pro Comparison: Jedrick Wills

5. Amarius Mims, Georgia

What he does well: Amarius Mims has unbelievable size for a football player at 6’7” and 340 pounds with historically long arms and huge hands. He is a physical specimen and it translates clearly to the football field. Mims does a great job offsetting height with great pad level and his long, strong arms can erase defenders when he puts paws on them. At 340 pounds, he moves very well, both laterally and downhill in the run game.

Where he can Improve: Mims simply does not have a ton of experience. With less than 900 career snaps, it is harder to project Mims into the NFL. Also given that he’s spent his whole college career at right tackle, it could pigeonhole him in the NFL.

Pro Comparison: Dawand Jones

The Rest

6. JC Latham, Alabama

7. Graham Barton, Duke

8. Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

9. Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

10. Jordan Morgan, Arizona

11. Patrick Paul, Houston

12. Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

13. Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

14. Yiran Amegadjie, Yale

15. Dominick Puni, Kansas

16. Walter Rouse, Oklahoma

17. Javon Foster, Missouri

18. Roger Rosengarten, Washington

19. Isaiah Adams, Illinois

20. Sataoa Laumea, Utah