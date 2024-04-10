Official: Eagles will play Packers in Brazil for 2024 season opener

For over two months now, we’ve known the Philadelphia Eagles are opening their 2024 season with a Friday night “home game” in São Paulo, Brazil.

Now we finally know their Week 1 opponent.

The NFL officially announced the Birds are scheduled to take on the Green Bay Packers — and not the Cleveland Browns, as previously rumored — at Arena Corinthians.

On paper, this is an intriguing matchup that features two of the top playoff contenders in the NFC.

The Eagles and Packers ended their respective seasons on very different notes. Philly crumbled down the stretch, going 1-6 in their final six games. Green Bay went 6-2 in their final eight regular season games before going down to AT&T Stadium and becoming the first-ever No. 7 seed to win a playoff game by blowing out the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers then came up just short against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

The Packers were the NFL’s youngest team last year. There’s currently only one player on their roster over the age of 30 (Preston Smith, who is 31). There’s reason to believe they’re an ascending team, especially with Jordan Love showing serious promise as the successor to Aaron Rodgers.

And so the Packers could provide a tough test for the Eagles right out of the gate. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Birds favored by just 1.5 points in this neutral site location.

The entire 2024 NFL schedule will likely be revealed within the next month or so. For now, how are you feeling about this Week 1 development?