NFL Draft Rankings 2024: Running back

Running back is the “weakest” positional group in this upcoming draft. A big part of why the NFL broke trends with running back contracts in free agency this spring is that the incoming rookies will not definitively turn around running games for back-needy teams. It really is about the lack of clear first round caliber running backs more than overall talent, however. This class does have a few players who could thrive in the right offense or could be role players in an NFL backfield.

1. Jonathan Brooks, Texas

What he does well: If there was going to be a first round pick in this running back class, it would be Jonathan Brooks. Brooks had one season out of the shadow of Bijan Robinson and was one of the most dangerous runners in the country. Brooks has a great build at six feet tall and nearly 220 pounds. He has great burst, agility, and long speed, especially for a heavier back. At speed, he is very difficult to tackle.

Where he can Improve: He only carried the ball 238 times in college and the lack of experience can show. He has lapses in decision making as a runner and could be more aggressive attacking gaps. Also, a late season torn ACL brings his health and readiness into question for his rookie season.

Pro Comparison: Melvin Gordon

2. Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

What he does well: Speed. Speed. Speed. Absolutely tremendous athlete at the running back position and it shows on every carry. It took him less than 140 carries to pass the 1,000 rushing yards in 2023 while he averaged over 7 yards a carry. He is a seriously dangerous ball carrier and flashes that same home run ability as a pass catcher. He possesses a good build as well.

Where he can Improve: Wright is a bit boom or bust. His vision is only okay and overall instincts could improve with more reps. While he has an NFL build, he runs tall and makes himself easier to tackle early in the play. A lot of his flaws are absolutely coachable.

Pro Comparison: Breece Hall

3. Audric Estime, Notre Dame

What he does well: Audric Estime is a big, powerful back that can outrun defenses at his top gear. While he has some home run ability to him, his strong running style allows him to gain tough yardage early in the play.

Where he can Improve: Estime is more of a classic power back in a lot of ways. His straight line speed is more than enough, but he doesn’t have a lot of wiggle to him. He is also not a proven pass catcher, though he does a good job in pass protection.

Pro Comparison: Chris Carson

4. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

What he does well: Braelon Allen could easily end up being the best running back in this class. He has rare size and athleticism for the running back position that is reminiscent of Derrick Henry. He can run away from defenses with ease despite standing at 6’1” and 235 pounds. He is absolutely a load to tackle, especially at speed.

Where he can Improve: Allen had to play in a more pass heavy, zone oriented offense in 2023 and regressed after two dominant seasons at Wisconsin. His vision is inconsistent and he lacks the flexibility to change direction behind the line. He is a player who could benefit from losing weight and maybe getting a bit quicker.

Pro Comparison: Le’Veon Bell at Michigan State

5. Blake Corum, Michigan

What he does well: Blake Corum scored 56 touchdowns in the last three seasons and it was not by accident. Corum made him money at Michigan with great vision, agility, and a low, strong build that made him hard to tackle. He is a tough, quick player that can play all three downs given that he has decent receiving skills and is a high effort pass protector.

Where he can Improve: A late season knee injury in 2022 seemed to impact his burst and top gear in 2023. Maybe more time removed from the injury means he gets his juice back, but he just is not a home run hitting back. He also has a ton of tread on his tires with 675 career carries.

Pro Comparison: Devonta Freeman

The Rest

6. Trey Benson, Florida State

7. Kimani Vidal, Troy

8. Ray Davis, Kentucky

9. Will Shipley, Clemson

10. Bucky Irving, Oregon

11. Cody Schraeder, Missouri

12. Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

13. Marshawn Lloyd, Southern California

14. Dillon Johnson, Washington

15. Frank Gore Junior, Southern Miss