2024 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders don’t go quarterback

With the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 Bleeding Green Nation community mock draft, Washington Commanders GM surefooted selects ...

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Ohio State v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

I’m not particularly drawn to Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy. My sights are set on targeting Michael Penix Jr. with my (theoretical) second pick (#36), or possibly trading back towards the end of the first round to secure him. If necessary, I’m prepared to start Marcus Mariota for a couple of games to gradually ease Penix Jr. into the lineup. With that, there’s no immediate pressure and the potential combination of Penix Jr.’s arm with Harrison’s skills is incredibly enticing.

2024 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Bears (Draftjunky): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2) Commanders (surefooted): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
3) Patriots (niels.rosenquist)
4) Cardinals (eaglenomics)
5) Chargers (SeanEFootball)
6) Giants (89Tremaine)
7) Titans (Philly21)
8) Falcons (BrianLee0480)
9) Bears (EaglesDiver)
10) Jets (GreenGrampa)
11) Vikings (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)
12) Broncos (PBARB1978)
13) Raiders (iam4theBirdz)
14) Saints (Fly Like An Eagle)
15) Colts (J. Wil)
16) Seahawks (Phreezy E)
17) Jaguars (dredscottroberts)
18) Bengals (grantspectations)
19) Rams (Nolo0oo)
20) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)
21) Dolphins (Neil Dutton)
22) Eagles (ablesser88)
23) Vikings (RabidPanda13)
24) Cowboys (Elliptical Man)
25) Packers (LeFire)
26) Buccaneers (FlJoe)
27) Cardinals (green1us)
28) Bills (Leo Bedio)
29) Lions (MrOilman)
30) Ravens (LancGuy)
31) 49ers (SakPrescott)
32) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2024 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

1) Bears: QB Caleb Williams
2) Commanders:

