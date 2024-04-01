2024 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders don’t go quarterback

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

I’m not particularly drawn to Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy. My sights are set on targeting Michael Penix Jr. with my (theoretical) second pick (#36), or possibly trading back towards the end of the first round to secure him. If necessary, I’m prepared to start Marcus Mariota for a couple of games to gradually ease Penix Jr. into the lineup. With that, there’s no immediate pressure and the potential combination of Penix Jr.’s arm with Harrison’s skills is incredibly enticing.

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 35% Yes (90 votes)

64% No (166 votes) 256 votes total Vote Now

2024 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Bears (Draftjunky): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

3) Patriots (niels.rosenquist)

4) Cardinals (eaglenomics)

5) Chargers (SeanEFootball)

6) Giants (89Tremaine)

7) Titans (Philly21)

8) Falcons (BrianLee0480)

9) Bears (EaglesDiver)

10) Jets (GreenGrampa)

11) Vikings (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

12) Broncos (PBARB1978)

13) Raiders (iam4theBirdz)

14) Saints (Fly Like An Eagle)

15) Colts (J. Wil)

16) Seahawks (Phreezy E)

17) Jaguars (dredscottroberts)

18) Bengals (grantspectations)

19) Rams (Nolo0oo)

20) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)

21) Dolphins (Neil Dutton)

22) Eagles (ablesser88)

23) Vikings (RabidPanda13)

24) Cowboys (Elliptical Man)

25) Packers (LeFire)

26) Buccaneers (FlJoe)

27) Cardinals (green1us)

28) Bills (Leo Bedio)

29) Lions (MrOilman)

30) Ravens (LancGuy)

31) 49ers (SakPrescott)

32) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2024 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Commanders draft at No. 2 overall? QB Jayden Daniels

QB J.J. McCarthy

QB Drake Maye

QB Michael Penix

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. vote view results 45% QB Jayden Daniels (75 votes)

6% QB J.J. McCarthy (10 votes)

28% QB Drake Maye (48 votes)

1% QB Michael Penix (2 votes)

18% WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (31 votes) 166 votes total Vote Now

1) Bears: QB Caleb Williams

2) Commanders: