Carson Wentz teams up with Andy Reid

The former Eagles quarterback is now working with the former Eagles head coach.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Carson Wentz is signing a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

And so the former Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback will be working with former Eagles head coach Andy Reid as KC aims for a Super Bowl threepeat. Wentz will have an opportunity to win a second ring as Patrick Mahomes’ backup.

Wentz, who turns 32 this season, was a free agent after spending time as a clipboard holder with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. He did get to start a meaningless Week 18 game where both the Rams and San Francisco 49ers rested their starters. Wentz’s stat line from that one: 17/24 (70.8% completion), 163 yards (6.8 average), 2 TD, 1 INT, 99.8 passer rating ... 17 runs, 56 yards, 1 TD.

For a time there, it wasn’t clear if Wentz still had a place in the NFL. After being cut by the Washington Commanders, he remained unsigned until the Rams signed him in November. But now he’s apparently rehabbed his stock a bit and is clearly willing to be a No. 2 quarterback.

The Eagles won’t face off against their former QB unless they happen to face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl again.

