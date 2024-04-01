 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears go chalk

With the 1st overall pick in the 2024 Bleeding Green Nation community mock draft, Chicago Bears GM Draftjunky selects ...

By Brandon Lee Gowton
USC v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Height 6-1
Weight 214

2022 Heisman Trophy winner

This pick is an easy one this year. Caleb Williams is the top QB and the Bears’ biggest need is QB. This pick isn’t one to even give much consideration to because the Bears aren’t going to trade it, and everyone knows they are going to pick Caleb Williams. It’s a given. Williams is a great leader and he’s being called a generational talent, and he has great arm talent paired with his big play, play style.

He can be at fault for always aiming for the end zone for a big play, which sometimes can get him in trouble, but this overaggressive attitude is coachable. He has been a sought after quarterback and projected top pick for the last couple of years. He’s even been called the next Patrick Mahomes by comparison. He has the talent and ability to be a great quarterback in the NFL but he just has to go be one.

Bears GM Ryan Poles has worked hard to put a solid roster together and Williams could really thrive in this offense. It will be fun to watch him over the next few years and see how he does in the NFL.

2024 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Bears (Draftjunky): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2) Commanders (surefooted)
3) Patriots (niels.rosenquist)
4) Cardinals (eaglenomics)
5) Chargers (SeanEFootball)
6) Giants (89Tremaine)
7) Titans (Philly21)
8) Falcons (BrianLee0480)
9) Bears (EaglesDiver)
10) Jets (GreenGrampa)
11) Vikings (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)
12) Broncos (PBARB1978)
13) Raiders (iam4theBirdz)
14) Saints (Fly Like An Eagle)
15) Colts (J. Wil)
16) Seahawks (Phreezy E)
17) Jaguars (dredscottroberts)
18) Bengals (grantspectations)
19) Rams (Nolo0oo)
20) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen)
21) Dolphins (Neil Dutton)
22) Eagles (ablesser88)
23) Vikings (RabidPanda13)
24) Cowboys (Elliptical Man)
25) Packers (LeFire)
26) Buccaneers (FlJoe)
27) Cardinals (green1us)
28) Bills (Leo Bedio)
29) Lions (MrOilman)
30) Ravens (LancGuy)
31) 49ers (SakPrescott)
32) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2024 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

