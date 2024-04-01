Eagles sign Reed Blankenship to one-year contract extension

April Fools’ Day has been no joke for Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

The good news started when it was revealed that he finished as the second-highest earner in the NFL’s “Performance-Based Pay program.” Blankenship was awarded $923,059, which is more than he made from his $870,000 base salary.

Not too long after that news emerged, the Eagles announced they officially signed Blankenship to a one-year contract extension. He’s now under team control through the 2025 season.

Prior to signing an extension, Blankenship was set to be a restricted free agent after 2024. It’s not yet clear what Blankenship will be paid in 2025 but it’s likely more than the projected RFA tender ... or else he could’ve just waited to be tendered.

Blankenship has been a good find for the Eagles since they signed him as undrafted rookie free agent in 2022. He played his way into a starting safety job last year, logging three interceptions over 15 starts.

It’s fair to point out that Blankenship started the 2023 campaign stronger than he finished; there were some struggles and uneven moments along the way. But Blankenship played through multiple injuries (durability could be a fair critique) and an irrational defensive coordinator change. Not to mention how most of the Eagles’ roster fell off by late in the year.

Moving forward, Blankenship figures to be a starting safety next to C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles also have Sydney Brown, who will be making his way back from a torn ACL. The team could look to add more safety talent through free agency (still a number of talented options out there, including Vic Fangio-endorser Justin Simmons) and/or the 2024 NFL Draft. So, perhaps Blankenship’s status isn’t set in stone.

Regardless, he’s a good player to have around on the cheap. The Eagles should be happy to have him under contract for at least two more seasons.