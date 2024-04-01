NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 10.0

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than one month away! We are quickly approaching silly season but the Eagles path through the draft is more clear than it has been. Here is one possible way the draft could pan out.

Using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator. Only picking for the Eagles and not trading.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Chop Robinson’s absurd athleticism makes him hard to resist at this point in the draft. Even if he is a project player, Philly could be a great place to develop him. Also with the way Penn State has historically used their defensive players, Robinson could actually make a quicker impact in the NFL than most think.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon

Cornerback remains a big need for the Eagles. Khyree Jackson has the size, athleticism, and ball skills to be an impact outside cornerback in the NFL. While the Eagles don’t have to rush Jackson onto the field with Darius Slay and James Bradberry/Kelee Ringo set to start next year, Jackson could slide into a starting role in 2025 and play at a high level.

Round 2, Pick 53 - Jaden Hicks, Safety, Washington

The Eagles need to keep adding quality depth to their safety group. Their top three safeties all have various injury related question marks. Jaden Hicks is built like a linebacker but has the athleticism and smarts to play anywhere on the field.

Round 4, Pick 120 - Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin

Finding a number two back behind Saquon Barkley should be on the Eagles minds considering Kenneth Gainwell has yet to really seize on any opportunity given to him since last year’s impressive playoff run. Braelon Allen is a pure two down back right now, but he could be a great complement to Saquon considering how badly the Eagles want to use Barkley more as an offensive weapon than a true running back.

Round 5, Pick 161- Zak Zinter, Guard, Michigan

Zak Zinter goes a lot higher if not for a leg injury that ended his season back in November. Zinter started 42 games for the Wolverines and was a steady player through every snap. Zinter has good size, great playing strength, and stellar consistency. With Cam Jurgens moving to center, Zinter could immediately compete for the right guard spot.

Round 5, Pick 171 -Dallin Holker, Tight End, Colorado State

Dallin Holker has been in college a very long time, but he could provide some value as a late round draft pick. Holker is more like a big slot receiver than a tight end, standing just over 6’3” and 240 pounds with great movement ability for his size. He could be an H-Back type in the Eagles offense.

Round 5, Pick 172- Nathan Thomas, Offensive Tackle, Louisiana

Nathan Thomas has “Howie Roseman Pick” written all over him. Thomas is a massive player at 6’5”, 332 pounds with nearly 11 inch hands. He is highly athletic and flashed brilliantly as a run blocker for the Ragin’ Cajuns. There would be little to no rush to get Thomas on the field, meaning the Eagles could take their sweet time developing him various talents.

Round 6, Pick 210- Dallas Grant, Linebacker, Toledo

Dallas Grant is the kind of feisty late round linebacker the Eagles should take a look at. He is smaller, but athletic and plays with a ton of ferocity. It’s unclear what the linebacker group is going to look like next year and depth will be very important.

