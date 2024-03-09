Report: Eagles shopping Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick; interested in Bryce Huff

While Jon Rothstein has credibly informed us that “This Is March” and college basketball postseason tournaments are already in full swing, the NFL takes no time off from news and this Saturday is no different. Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini (and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero among others), the Philadelphia Eagles have “been shopping both Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick” for the last “few weeks.”

The Eagles have been shopping both Josh Sweat and Haasan Riddick for the last few weeks. Look for Philadelphia to aggressively pursue Bryce Huff in free agency. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2024

A month ago there were reports that the Birds gave Reddick permission to seek a trade but, two days later, Reddick himself said he didn’t ask to seek a trade and he wanted to stay in Philly, which is his hometown and where he played college football too. However, a week ago, rumors surfaced that the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars were interested in trading for Reddick and now there seems to be more smoke building around a potential trade with Russini’s Saturday morning report.

Reddick, who turns 30 on Sept. 22, was a first round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 and signed a free agent deal with the Eagles in 2022. In two seasons in Philly, Reddick has amassed 27 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 87 tackles. His cap hit for 2024 is just under $22 million, which is the highest on the team.

The #Eagles are having trade calls on DE Josh Sweat, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Sweat has 35 career sacks and is still only 26 years old. Philly is starting over with a new defensive staff and Sweat could be on the move. pic.twitter.com/81I3k7RSeQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2024

Sweat’s name is a newer addition to the rumor mill and, with both of them entering contract years in a new, Vic Fangio-led defensive system and looking to be paid what they’re worth, it appears less and less likely that both will be on the team in 2024. With NFL free agency starting next week the moves could be coming fast and furious as Howie Roseman attempts to reshape an Eagles defense that was extremely underwhelming last year.

Sweat, a fourth round pick in 2018, has 35 sacks (11 during the 2022 season) in his six-year career and has made one Pro Bowl. His contract shows him with a cap hit of just over $9 million this year and, if my rudimentary understanding of the salary cap charts on Over The Cap are correct, the 26-year old will cost the Eagles more in dead money if moved before June 1.

To round out Russini’s information-packed tweet, she notes that Roseman and the Eagles are expected to “aggressively pursue” New York Jets EDGE Bryce Huff. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets in 2020, the former Memphis Tiger has blossomed into a fierce pass rusher. Last year for New York, the 26-year old racked up 29 tackles, 10 sacks, and one pass defended.

The #Eagles feel good about the trajectory of Nolan Smith's development. Smith had a maintenace procedure on his shoulder this offseason, preparing him for a bigger workload in year two. https://t.co/LuytbUNIIn — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 9, 2024

Howie Roseman has never been shy about making big moves in the off-season and the Eagles need much more production from their pass rush in 2024, so it appears as though every option is on the table for improvement. With Philadelphia legend Brandon Graham re-signing for a 15th season at EDGE rusher, the Eagles will also be looking for increased production from Nolan Smith, Tarron Jackson, and Patrick Johnson.