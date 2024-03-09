Can the Eagles fill the void left by Jason Kelce?

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Jason Kelce did so many things on and off the field that the Eagles will be hard pressed to replace him in 2024. Granted, he was coming off his 13th NFL season and at the age of 36, was still considered one of the best, if not the best, center in the NFL.

Cam Jurgens, who will be entering his third NFL season, was handpicked by Kelce in the 2022 draft to be his heir apparent. Jurgens started last season at right guard, between Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson, so there is certainly much he gained from the experience.

This means 2023 third-round draft pick Tyler Steen, out of Alabama, will most likely be inserted at right guard In place of Jurgens.

Jurgens is athletic. He threw the shot put for two years at Nebraska and threw the shot and competed in the discus in high school. So, like Kelce, he was a multi-sport athlete in high school.with quick feet.

Kelce gave it his seal of approval to the Eagles for drafting Jurgens, saying in May 2022, “I think a big part of (the Eagles) asking my opinion is really just them saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to draft your replacement here. Are you OK with this?’ I love looking at young guys, I love looking at guys on our team. The whole mentality of self improvement and reaching their potential. That’s something that I certainly love being a part of. I’ve loved my own journey of that and I’d love to help other guys reach their potential.”

Playing behind Kelce his rookie season in 2022, Jurgens hardly saw any time, but when Isaac Seumalo left in free agency to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jurgens got 11 games at right guard last year. He had what could best described as a mediocre season playing out of position.

Here is where the Eagles could have problems. Regardless of how much Jurgens actually learned playing between Kelce and Johnson, he will still be undergoing a trial-and-error process in identifying and making the Eagles’ offensive line calls as efficient as a 13-year NFL veteran like Kelce.

This was interesting in Travis and Jason Kelce’s most recent New Heights podcast, when JJ Watt said in tribute to Kelce, “I do not miss lining up on the other side and having you point out exactly what blitz we were running and exactly where the pressure is coming from.”

Will Jurgens pick up those tendencies like Kelce did?

Early on, probably not.

The Eagles lost six of their last seven games—with Kelce. Compound that with what Jurgens will face, learning a new offensive scheme, under a new offensive coordinator, with a new offensive lineman on his right. And even after the system is mentally digested, it still needs to be practically applied on the field, which takes time to learn how to do in real time.

The Eagles have been a winning organization based on stability. Nick Sirianni has come in and won in his first three season, because of foundational pieces like Kelce, Johnson, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox on the team, mixed with talented newcomers.

Then, there is the off-the-field stability in the locker room. That fell apart when the Eagles fell apart late last year. Kelce was under the punishing burden of carrying a 13-year career, and 36-year-old beat up body every day to practice. He wore down. The Eagles wore down.

A gaping void was left when Kelce retired. It will impact the leadership platform of the 2024 Eagles as much as how they perform on the field.

The 2024 Eagles are in search of a new heart and soul.

They better find it fast.

Joseph Santoliquito is a hall of fame, award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has written feature stories for SI.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com, MLB.com, Deadspin and The Philadelphia Inquirer/Daily News. In 2006, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for a special project piece for ESPN.com called “Love at First Beep.” He is most noted for his award-winning ESPN.com feature on high school wrestler A.J. Detwiler in February 2006, which appeared on SportsCenter. In 2015, he was elected president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.