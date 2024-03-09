NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 7.0

Using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator. Only picking for the Eagles and not trading.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Jared Verse would be a slam dunk pick at 22. Size concerns seem to have him slotted outside the top fifteen picks but he would be an excellent stand up rusher in Vic Fangio’s defense. Verse has a phenomenal first step, great bend around the edge and a relentless motor. With or without Haason Reddick in the picture, Verse would be an excellent long term option for the Eagles defense.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas

I would be shocked if Worthy fell into the second round after his historic combine, but it would be asinine to pass up on such a talent at this point in the draft. There is reasonable concern about his size at 5’11” and 165 pounds, but could you imagine him as a third receiver behind DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. Teams simply wouldn’t be able to commit the resources to stopping all three players. Worthy would be good for one huge play a game and that is worth a second round pick.

Round 2, Pick 54 - Jaden Hicks, Safety, Washington State

The Eagles need to invest heavily in their defensive backfield this offseason. Through the draft and free agency, they need youth, speed, and depth at every safety and cornerback position. Jaden Hicks is an interesting player. He did his best work as a strong safety at Washington State and brings a lot to the table in terms of size and physicality. He would be a nice defensive chess piece in the Eagles new-look secondary.

Round 3, Pick 97 - Max Melton, Cornerback, Rutgers

Cornerback will need attention and this is a good draft pool to dip into. Max Melton is a great value in the third round. He has the experience, physicality, and athleticism that make him an interesting prospect. With the release of Avonte Maddox, Melton could be a candidate to take over as a full-time slot cornerback.

Round 5, Pick 160 - Kimani Vidal, Running Back, Troy

Kimani Vidal is a fascinating fit for the Eagles. He is actually very comparable to D’Andre Swift in terms of being a shorter, muscled up back, with great straight line speed and some wiggle. He might not be a featured back, but he could be a great #2 back if the Eagles go and get a featured back in free agency.

Round 5, Pick 170 - Drake Nugent, Center, Michigan

The Eagles will undoubtedly draft a lineman this year. The question is when. With Jason Kelce officially retired, the team will have a few options to explore at center. Drake Nugent is undersized, but was very competent at Michigan and comes with a lot of experience. If the Eagles decide to keep Cam Jurgens at guard, Nugent could compete for starting time.

Round 5, Pick 171 - JD Bertrand, Linebacker, Notre Dame

Linebacker will most likely be addressed through free agency, but depth is still important. JD Bertrand was really solid at Notre Dame. Though he is undersized, he runs well and is a smart, experienced player. While he may not be a difference making starter, he is a competent player who could play in a pinch.

Round 5, Pick 178 - Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State

Jaheim Bell continues to feel like a great late round option at tight end. His speed at the position makes him an interesting fit in the NFL, despite being smaller for a tight end. The Eagles need a bit more juice from their tight end group when it comes to catching the ball and Bell would be a really solid TE2 next to Dallas Goedert.

Round 7, Pick 243 - Kitan Oladapo, Safety, Oregon State

Kitan Oladapo will go late due to his lack of relative athleticism as a safety. But turn on the tape and you see a smart, physical, defender who did his best work close to the line of scrimmage. The picture for Oladapo is much different when you think of him as a nickel linebacker. There he could be a nice role player in an NFL defense.

