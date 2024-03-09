Brandon Graham re-signs with the Eagles for his 15th season

Brandon Graham wasn’t bluffing when he told reporters he wanted to play for one more year after the Eagles playoff loss to the Bucs, and it looks like the team will bring BG back for one more run. After a week of back-and-forth, the deal looks to be done and worth $4 million for the DE to return for his 15th season.

So the deal is done .. I’m told the one year deal is worth 4 million https://t.co/ZdMkFor0TG — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 9, 2024

Despite a reduced workload over the past two seasons, Graham has continued to find ways to be successful and impact opposing QBs. He’s also one of the best leaders in the locker room, and someone who embraces his role as a mentor and leader to the next generation of Eagles defenders.

There were a lot of poor performances during the Eagles loss to the Bucs to close out the 2023 season, but just before halftime, there was a jolt of energy coming from the two oldest guys on the field. BG and Fletcher Cox made a push through the Bucs’ OL and got to Baker Mayfield for a much-needed stop. While Cox spent time after the whistle jawing with the opponent, BG celebrated with a big-ole smile on his face, wrapped up in his own little world.

A lot went wrong in 2023, but guys like Graham and Cox showed their experience and professionalism time-and-time again. When you couldn’t count on anyone else, those two were always going to step up.

Luckily, it looks like we won’t have to say our goodbyes to BG just yet, and hopefully he can have the same kind of impact on the 2024 season — and help guys like Nolan Smith take the next step in their development.

The Eagles have had a stable Core 4 for the past 11 years, but now that Jason Kelce announced he’d be retiring after 13 seasons, Graham, Lane Johnson and Fletcher Cox remain. Johnson is still under contract, but reports since the end of the season imply that Cox might be the next to announce his NFL retirement.

Graham returning certainly takes a little bit of the sting off losing one/some of the most notable, successful, and tenured players for the organization — plus, no one can match BG’s energy, and he’s someone you always want around your team.