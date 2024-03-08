Eagles awarded 4 comp picks for the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL announced the compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, and the Eagles were given four — one third rounder, two fifth rounders, and a seventh round pick — to supplement the talent they lost ahead of the 2023 season. With the four comp picks, Howie Roseman and Co. now have eight total draft picks to work with over the coming month and a half.

Many of these were expected due to the Eagles losing guys like Andre Dillard, Javon Hargrave, Gardner Minshew, T.J. Edwards, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Miles Sanders, Isaac Seumalo, and Kyzir White after the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at the Eagles selections:

1. Rd. 1 — 22d overall (own pick)

2. Rd. 2 — 50 (from Saints)

3. Rd. 2 — 53 (own pick)

4. Rd. 3 — 97 (comp pick)

5. Rd. 5 — 160 (from Bucs)

6. Rd. 5 — 170 (comp pick)

7. Rd. 5 — 171 (comp pick)

8. Rd. 6 — 210 (comp pick)

Originally, the Eagles were supposed to have nine picks in 2024, but the Kentavius Street trade with the Falcons ended up being for a 2025 pick after the DT failed to play in more than six games for Atlanta last season.

We all know that Roseman is at his best when he has draft capital to work with, so it remains to be seen how many rookies the Eagles will actually end up with, but there’s no shortage of areas for the team to target following their epic collapse at the end of last season.