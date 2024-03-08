Remembering timeless Eagles great Jason Kelce

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Jason Kelce was far more than a beard and beer belly. He was far more than a center for the Philadelphia Eagles the past 13 seasons. His impact carried far beyond the anonymity NFL offensive linemen usually have. When you have countless fans wearing your No. 62 around the Philadelphia area and throughout the country, when your retirement announcement on YouTube generates more than a half-million hits, is simulcast live across three major local radio networks, across three local major TV networks, including the NFL Network nationally, you are a head of state with an imprint beyond just a guy in a helmet saying goodbye to the game you love.

Kelce was the de facto emperor of Eagles Realm. He was relatable to every person working a 9-to-5, because they could see themselves in him, the everyman, mixed with a lovable dose of beer-guzzling Fred Flintstone under a helmet and a bushy beard protruding out the sides. You can walk up and talk to him at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City.

How many Eagle stars without an entourage are tangible that way?

Not many now.

The pinnacle for Kelce (I remember standing two feet from him) came in the bowels of U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday night, February 4, 2018, when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Still padded up, still sweaty and wearing a grin that radiated pure joy, Kelce broke post-Super Bowl character and went into “Jason Kelce mode.” That is the genuine guy who will never forget and will always be the scratching, clawing kid out of Cleveland Heights High School that made it on to Cincinnati as a walk-on tight end, converted to center, and was drafted in the sixth round as the 191st overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2011 NFL Draft.

That is what made Kelce special. The raw emotion. His fearlessness to show who he sincerely is, nothing pre-packaged, wrapped in a false facade created by an agent or agency (the Eagles currently have more than a few of those players), is what Kelce was about. It is why he was embraced by the frothing, hardscrabble Philadelphia fanbase.

Yes, there was a portion of Kelce’s career when the fanbase went after him, yet he was accountable. You heard Kelce say he would have traded himself before Eagles’ offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland arrived.

“It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love,” Kelce said during his retirement speech. “I knew that relationship all too well. Some people struggle to play in the city. They can’t handle the boos, the media, or our fans. Consider it a great blessing to play in the most passionate sports town in America. The sense of urgency in this city to win has pushed our organization, has fueled it to take chances, fixed problems, and work tirelessly in an effort to win.

“At times, you hate it as an athlete, especially those new to our city. But when you’ve been through it enough, you learn to appreciate it. No one celebrates their own like the City of Philadelphia. Athletes become demigods in the city, even ones whose deeds span decades before. The Eagles are the number one ticket in town, the most talked about thing at nearly every moment. But that amount of attention, you better be ready to overcome the lows that will happen and be ready to persevere in the face of the criticism. Yes, they will let you know when you are not performing well, every time, but they will also love you if you show effort, aggression, desire, the will to fight. They will love you in this city, if you love it the way you love your brother. You will be loved by going above and beyond to show that you care because they care. They’ve been caring for generations in this town about this team and they aren’t about to except a bunch of excuses and soft-ass nonsense representing the name of the front of the jersey, something they’ve invested their entire lives in. If you don’t like what the fans and media are saying, as a player, it’s very easy.

“Love them. Treat them like your brothers and go out and play your ass off. Wear your heart on your sleeve and I guarantee you change those narratives.”

Kelce did.

His departure left a hole in the collective core of Eagles Nation, though it triggered a five-year count down seconds after he said “That’s all I got” to come together again and rejoice his amazing career in Canton, Ohio, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a Mummers costume.

Kelce will not get 40 minutes then like he did on Monday.

But he will hold a timeless place as being one of the all-time Eagles’ greats.

And he got there by bearing his soul every time he played.

