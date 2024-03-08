Eagles News: Tiki Barber really doesn’t want to see Saquon Barkley land in Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

One Out, One In (Kinda) - Iggles Blitz

There has been speculation that the Eagles might pursue Saquon Barkley in free agency. Forget about what Eagles fans think of this, let’s see what Tiki Barber thinks. [...] That is hilarious. He wants Barkley to go anywhere in the league but Philly. I love the fact he hates the Eagles so much. That is just fantastic. I would love to see Barkley in green, but I don’t know if the Eagles would be willing to pay the money needed to sign him. Most likely this is just his agent mentioning the Eagles to drum up interest. RBs haven’t had a very robust market in recent years.

.@TikiBarber has a warning for Saquon Barkley after rumors swirl of interest in playing for the Philadelphia Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZJVs7XIJNF — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 7, 2024

Eagles Film Review: Does Fletcher Cox have anything left? - BGN

So, I would have been OK with resigning Cox to a deal around the $6-7m range if Cox was willing to accept. I said the team should not resign him last year, so I’m not pounding the table for him to return, but I think it makes some sense considering the contract situation. He was paid $10m last year, so it would be a pay cut, but I would be stunned if a team paid him $10m again this year so I expect he would have to take a cut regardless. If he was resigned it lets the Eagles essentially only pay another couple million over the Post-June 1 release number this year while lowering that dead cap hit in 2025 when he is gone. There is a good chance the Eagles are going to lose some big characters in the locker room this year, and I would have liked Fletcher Cox to return if the team is going to lose Jason Kelce too.

On the Shane Page #21: Should the Eagles bring D’Andre Swift back? + Why Bradberry is going to end up on the roster next year - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Jonny Page discuss free agent contracts from several players including D’Andre Swift, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox.

Mailbag: What positions will the Eagles prioritize in free agency? - PhillyVoice

I think they’re going to end up with a good safety. It’s a loaded safety free agent group, and in my opinion they’ll be shopping at the top of the market initially. If they play it right, they can perhaps add a good player while also keeping the cost reasonable because it should be a buyers market. They obviously also badly need help at linebacker, but that group isn’t quite as strong or deep. Whatever linebacker they sign probably won’t be as heralded as the safety, if that makes sense. And then at wide receiver and running back, I think there are a handful of guys at each position who make sense for the Eagles’ offense. I’d be very surprised if they didn’t add at least one player at all four of those spots.

2024 NFL Draft: Worst-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams - PFF

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a cornerback in the top 100. James Bradberry struggled last year, and Darius Slay is now 33. And while they did a good job bringing in Kelee Ringo to develop last year, they still need to add at the cornerback position in the 2024 NFL Draft. Thankfully, this is a deep cornerback class. Seventeen of the top 120 players on the PFF big board are cornerbacks, and all of them earned a PFF grade above 70.0 this past season.

Broncos to release safety Justin Simmons - Mile High Report

This move comes as quite a shock, but could signal that Head Coach Sean Payton is planning to clean house in 2024. We could see a lot of veteran players move on from the Broncos here in the coming days if even Justin Simmons wasn’t safe.

NFL teams have cut more than $100 million in safeties’ salaries - PFT

It’s not a good offseason to be a veteran safety. NFL teams are increasingly deciding that expensive safeties aren’t worth the money, and several safeties with lucrative contracts have been cut already this offseason, with six more days until the start of the 2024 league year. The total 2024 cash that NFL teams have saved by cutting safeties so far this offseason is $103.25 million, according to Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com.

Report: Cowboys, Dak Prescott have had no contract talks, August floated as possible date - Blogging The Boys

Make no mistake—both sides want to close a new deal. Fans might wish for Dallas to speed up their timeline, given that the legal tampering period starts on Monday, and the team could use a few more top-tier players. If the Cowboys were committed to an all-in approach, signing a contract extension with their franchise quarterback would be their top priority However, there isn’t any rush for Jones to finalize a new deal with Prescott, as the Cowboys can do the restructure, along with restructuring other veteran contracts, and free up money for their usual modest spending in free agency.

‘Undecided’ Darren Waller leaves Giants with another offseason complication - Big Blue View

Waller’s indecision provides yet another conundrum for the Giants in what has already been a tumultuous offseason. With only Waller and Daniel Bellinger as tight ends on the roster most of the 2023 season, the Giants face a need to supplement the position even if Waller continues his NFL career. In an offseason where the Giants already have a plethora of roster holes to address, a Waller retirement would amplify the need to prioritize tight end. Waller, who turns 32 in September, has fought leg injuries for the past three seasons. He missed six games in 2021 and eight in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, and five last season after being traded to the Giants.

Does Chris Simms know his quarterbacks? - Hogs Haven

Some may characterize my grading scheme as arbitrary, and it is a bit subjective, however, even when Simms has “missed” on the best QB in the draft (2021 & 2022), he was only off by one position (i.e., he had #1 ranked #2). In other words, in all six years examined, the best QB was one of Simms’ top two. Importantly, that was the case for neither Kiper nor Zierlein. Kiper completely missed in one season (2023) and Zierlein whiffed in two (2018 & 2023). Simms has also nailed 1 and 2 in at least two of these drafts (2018 and 2020), and he could very well end up being right on a third (2023). Arguably, neither of the other two ever did that in this timeframe. This draft is very QB talent rich, probably not that dissimilar from 2018 in some respects, and that draft evaluation may have been Simms’ magnum opus. Based on that track record, and Washington’s draft position, I think a strong case can be made for grabbing Daniels at #2.

70% of Chiefs-Dolphins fans who got frostbite at playoff game now facing amputation - SB Nation

The brutal January 13 playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins at Arrowhead will be remembered forever. The -4 weather, combined with a -27 degree wind chill made it one of the coldest NFL games of all time, and now two months after the game some fans are still feeling the effects — and could for the rest of their lives. FOX4 in Kansas City reports that a staggering 70 percent of people who had to seek medical assistance for frostbite due to the game are now facing the reality of amputation. This includes one fan who removed his gloves for five minutes to put up a tent in the parking lot, and is now in the process of discussing whether or not his fingers need to be amputated.

