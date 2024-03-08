Lane Johnson casually topped a 700-pound farmer’s walk

As if we haven’t heard enough about the tush push over the past year or two, now that Jason Kelce retired, people are starting to talk about how it might look in 2024. The Eagles have perfected their version of the QB sneak thanks to a lot of reps and a lot of strength — including Jalen Hurts being able to squat 600 pounds.

Now that Kelce is gone and Cam Jurgens is the heir-apparent, the offense is likely still in good hands when it comes to the Brotherly Shove. But, if it doesn’t quite work out, it turns out that the Eagles have another strongman in Lane Johnson that they could try it out with.

The league’s top right tackle is dominant in so many ways, but now we know that he can also do a 700-pound farmer’s walk.

That’s incredible. He makes it look easy.

Johnson is without a doubt one of the most athletic and physical offensive lineman in the NFL, and he just continues to improve. To be able to carry 705 pounds at 33 years old is a real credit to the tireless work he puts in all year — even at the beginning of the offseason as a long-tenured veteran.