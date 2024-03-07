Eagles News: PFF’s recommended free agent signing

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Perfect free-agent matches for all 32 NFL teams: Christian Wilkins to the Bears and more - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: CB Kendall Fuller. The Eagles had major issues in coverage all season after losing several starters from their outstanding 2022 squad. Regression from incumbent players also hurt, and the result was a defense left in disarray by the end of the season. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio arrives with eyes on rebuilding a formerly elite unit. Luring cornerback Kendall Fuller away from the division foe Commanders would be a nice start. Fuller finished this past season with a top-10 coverage grade. He’s also finished inside the top five in zone coverage grade in each of the past two seasons, an important trait in Fangio’s defense. Fuller is fully capable of playing in the slot, as well, where the Eagles have struggled to defend over the past couple of seasons.

Jason Kelce talks more about his Eagles retirement decision - BGN

Jason explained that he didn’t have to rely on the input of many this go around, because he ultimately knew the time had come to retire due to the physical nature of the game. “The reality was, it was more firm than it’s ever been this year, that I just don’t think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore. Really, compete the way I want to — you know, my elbow and my knees — it’s just gotten to a point where deterioration, and recovery from that deterioration, it hasn’t really manifested on game day yet, but I know it’s gonna start doing that. I’m hard on myself, and if I go out there and am not the player that I want to be, it’ll crush me. So, I feel very confident in the decision I’ve made. I know that it’s time. I’ve had a really good run, but that’s the biggest reason why.”

2024 BGN Draft #39: Top 5 Linebackers in the 2024 NFL Draft - BGN Radio

Shane Haff, Mark Henry Jr. and Chris Deibler rank their top 5 off-ball linebackers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Should the Eagles pay up and retain D’Andre Swift? - ESPN

There are cases to be made for several of the available backs when it comes to fit. Swift has already shown what he can do behind this offensive line (that lost center Jason Kelce to retirement on Monday). Swift was arguably underutilized, particularly in the pass game, and still put up career numbers. Pollard and new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were paired together for four seasons in Dallas, with Pollard’s role increasing each consecutive year. He is well-versed in Moore’s scheme and has a dual-threat skill set that the Eagles value. On the other hand, Philadelphia’s rushing attack lacked a punishing, physical, north-south style of runner last season — something the 30-year-old Henry would remedy in an instant. There are options aplenty, and the Eagles can let the market come to them.

Breaking down the Eagles’ priorities among their 20 pending free agents: Who’s most likely to return? - Inquirer

However, coming off of the final year of a four-year deal which broke down to $2.13 million per year (28th in the league per Over the Cap), Swift is likely looking for a raise and a contract with term. The Eagles are notorious for not paying free-agent running backs and they haven’t signed one to a multi-year deal since Matt Jones in 2018 (two years). He didn’t make the team out of camp, marking the end of his NFL career. DeMarco Murray preceded him in 2015 on a five-year deal (a Chip Kelly signing), only playing one season with the Eagles. If Swift hits the market and isn’t able to find a team willing to offer him more money and term, perhaps he could come to a short-term agreement with his hometown team. That seems unlikely but not unfathomable given the quantity and caliber of free-agent talent this year combined with the running back market’s decline over the last several years.

Texans Lead 2023 AGL Numbers with OL Injury Record - FTN Fantasy

The teams at the top of the league in AGL had the most significant increase from 2022 to 2023: Houston was up 88.8, New England up 71.5, and Carolina up 66.5. Philadelphia had a sneaky injured season, going from third in 2022 to 23rd in 2023 with a rise of 34.7 AGL.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension - NFL.com

There have been conversations aplenty with the media regarding the matter, but the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback have yet to begin discussions on a new deal. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Wednesday. Slater added, however, that it’s unlikely to be cause for alarm and that she could foresee a deal coming to fruition closer to August.

Former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz details locker room at The Star, notes focus on brand - Blogging The Boys

If you have ever paid attention to what Cowboys players have said when they have left the franchise, this checks out with that. We can sit here and discuss whether or not people watching a football team in the weight room is or is not a distraction, but in the assessment of one player it is. You cannot help but wonder if others share that sentiment. As noted the culture of this team has been under heavy fire this season so this will surely not do anything to help that cause. Additionally it doesn’t help that the Texans are coming off such a strong season and that Schultz was a big part of that. History is written by the winners as they say and the in-state Texans have a lot more ink on their quill right now than they have in recent memory.

NFL free agency: Saquon Barkley landing spot odds - Big Blue View

Based on their latest odds, the Houston Texans are the second favorite to sign Barkley, with odds of +600. The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears are next, with odds of +1200. Following are the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, with odds of +1500. The New England Patriots have the lowest odds on the teams mentioned with +2000.

NFL Free Agency: Washington Commanders sign TE Zach Ertz to a 1-year deal - Hogs Haven

Washington is entering their first offseason with GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn. Kingsbury is in his first year as OC, and is already getting a veteran who knows how he runs an offense. Ertz has not been near the Pro Bowl level’s he was at earlier in his career, but he can be an option in the TE room for whichever young QB is under center this season.

6 sleeper NFL free agents who can make any team better - SB Nation

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins. After Dolphins EDGEs Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both went down with season-ending injuries, someone had to step up in the room to take their place, and Van Ginkel was the perfect guy to do it. He’s played both inside and on the ball as a LB, and just produces at every position he plays. Last year, Van Ginkel finished third on the Dolphins with 55 pressures and tacked on six sacks, while also being more of a chess piece that could be moved around the front. As teams begin to embrace changing the picture up front, Van Ginkel can be a great secondary option to a star.

