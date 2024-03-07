Eagles Film Review: Does Fletcher Cox have anything left?

It’s the NFL offseason, so, it’s time to get into the Eagles’ upcoming free agents before we get into draft season. This time, I will look at Fletcher Cox who has been in the news recently, because it appears he might not be coming back...

Previously: Haason Reddick | D’Andre Swift.

If you haven’t been following the recent news, you may have missed this:

It is expected that Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will retire at some point this offseason according to @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/KoWTPE4MkB — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 3, 2024

Despite this news, I thought I’d get into what Cox looked like last year to see if he will be missed and how the Eagles could potentially replace him.

Stats & Film

Firstly, Fletcher Cox was a big part of this defense last year. He was not your standard 33-year-old. He played more than any other Eagles’ defensive tackle last year.

Fletcher Cox 2023 Stats



Total Stats

Snaps: 651 (24th)

Tackles: 33 (58th)



Pass Rush

Pass Rush Snaps: 452 (17th)

Sacks: 5 (22nd)

Sack Rate: 1.2% (30th)

Pressures: 38 (17th)

Pressure Rate: 9.0% (26th)

Pass Rush Rate: 99.3%



Run Defense

Run Defense Snaps: 199… pic.twitter.com/kVuVxxwaxC — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) February 7, 2024

I couldn’t quite believe these numbers when Shane tweeted them out. Cox played so much more than both Carter and Williams. If Cox does retire, the Eagles are going to have to sign or draft someone new or significantly increase the other defensive tackles playing time.

For 2023 it was:

Cox 684

Davis 519

Carter 563

Williams 494

Tuipulotu 162

Ojomo 68 — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) March 3, 2024

I will do this a little differently from other scouting reports, as Cox isn’t a young player. Rather than go through all the strengths and weaknesses, I’ll use some clips to show some examples of what he looked like last year that may link to the numbers above too.

Cox became a pass-rush specialist last year. The run defense numbers are way down.

Cox ranked top 20 in pressures which is impressive for an older defensive tackle. He can absolutely rush the quarterback still.

8) Jalen Carter, my goodness. I still can't quite believe the Eagles got him at 9. He just shrugs aside the guard with ease to avoid the double team, then shoves the center back into the QB. Cox has also had 3 really good weeks and it appears the rotation is helping everyone. pic.twitter.com/VsHSU6fbtB — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 27, 2023

Get him one-on-one with a center or a weaker guard and he can bullrush that guy back into the quarterback.

4) Here's my favourite call all game. It's a great sim pressure on 2nd down. It looks like a Tampa 2 coverage with Sweat dropping into coverage and Dean blitzing. Jordan Davis takes away 2 lineman which leaves the rest one-on-one. Cox and Dean win and get the sack. pic.twitter.com/pqxagV5Pmh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 7, 2023

I think he was better in 2023 than he was in 2022.

10) Feels like Fletcher Cox is back to playing really well this year. Look at this for a rush! Morrow was excellent at blitzing from the LB position and I loved how he left his zone here when he knew Howell was struggling to escape. pic.twitter.com/xtthlPu82g — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 4, 2023

He sacked Dak Prescott. That was fun.

Fletcher Cox strips the ball and Jalen Carter scoops and scores to pull the Eagles within 11 pic.twitter.com/mnEPegpZcg — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) December 11, 2023

He has not been good in run defense the past couple of years. He has had some rough games.

No one lines up thick on OLine

No one lines up in A gaps

No one crosses face into A gaps

No one run blitzes an A gap

Run through the A gaps TD, no resistance.

Cox+Leonard both offer little resistance vs run blocks consistently and are run D liabilities. pic.twitter.com/Pe9wCDBY9V — wannabGM (@PhillyWannabGM) December 28, 2023

He has too many snaps where he has been turned sideways and you can see his number. That’s never good for a defensive tackle.

8) This is all sorts of bad. Cox is struggling of late as a run defender. Graham is totally washed out. Leonard and Morrow seem to play the same gap or Leonard just overruns it. And then Sydney Brown misses a tackle. This is how you lose football matches. pic.twitter.com/CKFb9A73qM — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 20, 2023

Overall

I wasn’t expecting Cox to return to the Eagles, to be honest, but I’m a little stunned by the news that he is preparing to retire. He can still play at a pretty decent level and expected him to play for someone this year. Let’s have a look at his contract situation.

Pre-June 1 release is $14.3 mil in dead cap for 2024.

Post-June 1 release is $4.2 mil in dead cap for 2024 and $10.1 mil in 2025.

So, I would have been OK with resigning Cox to a deal around the $6-7m range if Cox was willing to accept. I said the team should not resign him last year, so I’m not pounding the table for him to return, but I think it makes some sense considering the contract situation. He was paid $10m last year, so it would be a pay cut, but I would be stunned if a team paid him $10m again this year so I expect he would have to take a cut regardless. If he was resigned it lets the Eagles essentially only pay another couple million over the Post-June 1 release number this year while lowering that dead cap hit in 2025 when he is gone.

There is a good chance the Eagles are going to lose some big characters in the locker room this year, and I would have liked Fletcher Cox to return if the team is going to lose Jason Kelce too.

I can still remember the day Fletcher Cox was drafted by the Eagles in 2012. The fan base was buzzing on Twitter, as was I. It was one of those picks that seemed like it would be an instant success. And it was! Fletcher Cox was a superstar immediately and it’s been an absolute joy to watch him over the past 12 years.

Fletcher Cox is a 6x Pro Bowler, 4x All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. If this is the end, then happy retirement Fletch. What a career.