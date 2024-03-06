Report: Avonte Maddox released by Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing starting nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

However, Schefter added that “the two sides will keep talking and are open to a reunion.” (Shades of cutting and then quickly re-signing Fletcher Cox back in 2022?)

Maddox was due a $6.85 million base salary for 2024. By cutting him, the Eagles instantly cleared just under $2 million in cap space with a little over $7.7 million left in dead money.

It comes as no surprise that the Eagles are looking to either adjust Maddox’s contract or move on from him entirely. Injuries have limited the 2018 fourth-round pick to playing in just 16 out of 38 possible games over the past two seasons. Maddox allowed a career-worst 113.4 passer rating when targeted in 2023, according to Pro Football Reference.

Perhaps the Eagles and Maddox can work something out that allows him to stay in Philly for at least one more season.

Even if that’s the case, the team will still likely be considering slot options for the future. That spot was obviously an issue for them last year with Maddox missing most of the season and Zech McPhearson, the top backup, getting hurt in the preseason. The Eagles experimented with a number of different options in the nickel role, none of which led to lasting success that inspires confidence moving forward.

The Eagles do have some younger cornerbacks on their roster who could get a look there. Among those options might be Isaiah Rodgers, who is waiting to be reinstated after being suspended for gambling. Rodgers has played most of his career snaps on the outside but his listed size of 5’10”, 170 pounds lends to a slot prototype.

It’s also quite possible the Eagles will look to add more help through free agency and/or the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds are rumored to have interest in a C.J. Gardner-Johnson reunion. They could view him as a nickel answer as opposed to playing him at safety.

Getting back to Maddox, if this is it for him in Philly, it’s a bummer he’s headed out on a low note. He’s been a nice player for the Eagles. Maddox clearly outperformed expectations for his draft slot as the No. 125 overall pick, earning a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension back in 2021.