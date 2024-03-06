Zach Ertz returns to the NFC East

Zach Ertz, the only player to ever score a game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles, is back in the NFC East!

But he is not back with his former team.

Instead, Ertz is reportedly signing with the Washington Commanders. The one-year contract is said to be worth up to $5 million. It remains to be seen how much of that figure is truly guaranteed but the annual value makes him the 22nd-highest paid tight end ahead of NFL free agency.

At first glance, it’s weird that Ertz wanted to join an organization that’s long been a dumpster fire and tied for the second-worst record in the NFL last season.

But Ertz has multiple connections to the Commanders’ new coaching staff. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is now Washington’s offensive coordinator. Ertz also overlapped with Commanders assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator Brian Johnson for a short time in Philly.

One can wonder how much Ertz, who turns 34 in November, has left in the tank. Over the last two seasons, he’s played in just 17 games. During that span, he’s logged 112 targets for 74 receptions, 593 yards (8.0 average), and five touchdowns.

Ertz only appeared in seven games with the Cardinals last year before the team granted his request to be released. There was thought that he might return to the Eagles ... but he remained unsigned until joining the Detroit Lions prior to the NFC Championship Game. He did not suit up for that one, however, and lost his chance to play in the Super Bowl when the Lions blew a big lead.

The thinking here is that the Commanders outbid the market on Ertz since they 1) have the most cap space in the NFL to spend, 2) wanted a safety blanket option for the rookie quarterback they potentially select at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and 3) saw an opportunity to add a good locker room guy as they try to establish a new culture under Dan Quinn.

The idea of the Eagles having to defend Ertz twice in 2024 probably isn’t causing anyone to lose sleep. But it is annoying that he’ll be wearing a rival’s colors.