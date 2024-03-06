Jason Kelce talks more about his Eagles retirement decision

A couple days removed from Jason Kelce’s emotional retirement announcement, he and his brother Travis, spoke about the speech, and about what went into the decision on this week’s episode of New Heights.
Jason explained that he didn’t have to rely on the input of many this go around, because he ultimately knew the time had come to retire due to the physical nature of the game.
“The reality was, it was more firm than it’s ever been this year, that I just don’t think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore. Really, compete the way I want to — you know, my elbow and my knees — it’s just gotten to a point where deterioration, and recovery from that deterioration, it hasn’t really manifested on game day yet, but I know it’s gonna start doing that.
I’m hard on myself, and if I go out there and am not the player that I want to be, it’ll crush me.
So, I feel very confident in the decision I’ve made. I know that it’s time. I’ve had a really good run, but that’s the biggest reason why.”
Kelce later said that one of the reasons he is upset about the decision, is that it’s coming after the Eagles suffered the biggest collapse at the end of the season.
“The reason I say that I’m upset about that, is because I really, truly think the Eagles are going to ball out next year.”
He noted that there’s still a tremendous amount of talent on the team, plus they hired two really good coaches that will offer a new perspective. Kelce also expressed his confidence in Jalen Hurts as a quarterback, and talked about Howie Roseman making smart moves with the cap space they have.
“I just think there’s gonna be one hell of a bounce back by the Philadelphia Eagles next year.”
Kelce also said it pains him that he won’t be on the field, but he’ll still be around and will still visit the facilities and help out any way he can. He doesn’t want to be a full-time coach, but he wants to figure out if there’s a role for him to still contribute.
He was also very assuring that the offensive line would be in great hands with Cam Jurgens moving over to center.
“I think [Cam Jurgens] is going to be an incredible center, I really do.”
Kelce noted that they’ll have to figure out what they do at guard, but they have options and still have free agency and the draft to add talent.
Other notables
- Kelce said that he had been taking notes throughout his whole career to put together his speech when it was time, so he wasn’t starting from scratch. Kelce also included that he called Nick Foles ahead of time to make sure he (and his wife) were okay with him including a Big Dick Nick line.
- He talked about the part of his speech that noted Jeff Stoutland was the reason the Eagles kept Kelce following the 2016 season. Kelce was honest about not playing well enough that year to earn another contract. He explained that everything changed after his sports hernia surgery in 2014 and he was no longer able to simply overpower his opponent. Stoutland still believed that Kelce could be just a good, he just needed to change his technique — and he did.
- Darren Sproles reached out to Kelce after the center joked about the RB being 4-foot-8.
- Kelce almost mentioned that there was a discussion about him not retiring completely, and still be an option for a couple games in case of injury or in the playoffs, but he explained that he felt weird waiting for something like that and also about not putting in the work throughout the season.
Loading comments...