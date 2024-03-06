Jason Kelce talks more about his Eagles retirement decision

A couple days removed from Jason Kelce’s emotional retirement announcement, he and his brother Travis, spoke about the speech, and about what went into the decision on this week’s episode of New Heights.

Jason explained that he didn’t have to rely on the input of many this go around, because he ultimately knew the time had come to retire due to the physical nature of the game.

“The reality was, it was more firm than it’s ever been this year, that I just don’t think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore. Really, compete the way I want to — you know, my elbow and my knees — it’s just gotten to a point where deterioration, and recovery from that deterioration, it hasn’t really manifested on game day yet, but I know it’s gonna start doing that. I’m hard on myself, and if I go out there and am not the player that I want to be, it’ll crush me. So, I feel very confident in the decision I’ve made. I know that it’s time. I’ve had a really good run, but that’s the biggest reason why.”

Kelce later said that one of the reasons he is upset about the decision, is that it’s coming after the Eagles suffered the biggest collapse at the end of the season.

“The reason I say that I’m upset about that, is because I really, truly think the Eagles are going to ball out next year.”

He noted that there’s still a tremendous amount of talent on the team, plus they hired two really good coaches that will offer a new perspective. Kelce also expressed his confidence in Jalen Hurts as a quarterback, and talked about Howie Roseman making smart moves with the cap space they have.

“I just think there’s gonna be one hell of a bounce back by the Philadelphia Eagles next year.”

Kelce also said it pains him that he won’t be on the field, but he’ll still be around and will still visit the facilities and help out any way he can. He doesn’t want to be a full-time coach, but he wants to figure out if there’s a role for him to still contribute.

He was also very assuring that the offensive line would be in great hands with Cam Jurgens moving over to center.

“I think [Cam Jurgens] is going to be an incredible center, I really do.”

Kelce noted that they’ll have to figure out what they do at guard, but they have options and still have free agency and the draft to add talent.

Other notables