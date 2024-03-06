Eagles News: Philadelphia among “primary potential suitors” for Saquon Barkley

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Giants won’t use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley again in 2024: source - New York Daily News

The Giants are not franchise tagging running back Saquon Barkley again this year, a source told the Daily News hours before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. NFL deadline. Barkley, 27, now will be free to gauge his value on the open agent market for the first time in his career. It’s still possible he could return to the Giants after testing the free agency waters. But it’s more likely he will be playing somewhere else in 2024. Sources view the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles as some primary potential suitors who have the resources, need and interest to possibly sign Barkley.

A peek around at the rest of the NFC East heading into free agency - PhillyVoice

RB Saquon Barkley: The Giants tagged Barkley last offseason to Barkley’s dismay. He still showed up for training camp anyway and played the good soldier. Barkley will be looking to break the bank this offseason, though he might be disappointed once again. There were games in 2023 where the Giants’ offense was so bad that they just gave the ball to Barkley over and over. In 14 games, he carried 247 times for 962 yards and 6 TDs, with a yards per carry average of 3.89. While 3.89 yards per carry isn’t good, it was a hell of a lot better than all the other Giants’ backs, none of whom rushed for better than 2.82 yards per carry.

Winners and Losers of the NFL’s Franchise Tag Deadline - The Ringer

Loser: Running Back Value. The running back market is about to be tested like never before. It hasn’t even been a full year since multiple veteran running backs protested on Twitter and held Zoom meetings in a (very millennial) attempt to wage war on the league for devaluing their position. And now, the position is in the spotlight once again. No running backs were tagged on Tuesday, a stark contrast to a year ago, when Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard each received the nonexclusive tags from the Giants, Raiders, and Cowboys, respectively. Now, each of them will hit the open market, as will Austin Ekeler (who negotiated incentives into his 2023 contract in hopes of getting himself a raise) and longtime Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in carries last season at age 29. It’s already being billed as the “best class of RBs in free agent history.” But will any of that matter once the negotiating starts? It is indisputable at this point that teams have stopped placing financial value on the position. And that’s not according to just the nerds at PFF; it’s simply how salaries have been trending for a decade. The NFL salary cap has increased by 92 percent over the past decade (2014 to 2024). The franchise tag number for running backs, which is an average of the top-five highest-paid players at the position, has increased by just 25 percent in that span. Every other major offensive or defensive position has seen their franchise number increase by 60 percent or more.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.154: Thoughts Ahead of Free Agency - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa preview free agency for the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, and Giants.

Eagles Film Review: Appreciating Jason Kelce’s on-field greatness - BGN

You’ll read a lot of pieces about Jason Kelce’s career this week. So here’s another one. There’s no need for analysis here. You all know how good Jason Kelce is. Let’s look at some examples and cry together. I find the All22 really helps to showcase just how good Jason Kelce was. I wanted to write something so that in future years I can look back and remind myself just how good Kelce was. Enjoy.

Jason Kelce let Eagles trainer tape him one last time after cancer treatment - SB Nation

The final games of Jason Kelce’s career were incomplete, because he didn’t have someone important at his side. Kelce spent time through his career with Eagles trainer Joe O’Pella, who became his go-to guy, not just in the training room, but in life. Kelce and O’Pella were tighter than any relationship between an athlete and trainer, but sadly O’Pella didn’t get to be at Kelce’s side during his final games. The long-time trainer had to leave to concentrate on himself, after being diagnosed with cancer. It stopped him being part of Kelce’s final run, but the legendary Eagles’ center wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to have O’Pella involved in his retirement.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce retires: Looking back on his NFL career - PFF

Even this season, at 36 years old, Kelce was playing at an elite level. His 80.7 PFF grade ranked fourth in the league, and he was one of only 10 centers to have a PFF grade above 70.0 in both run blocking and pass blocking. His 94.1 PFF grade in 2017 stands as the best single-season grade any center has received since 2006, and he is one of fewer than 10 players to top 90.0 over a season.

Is there room for Jason Kelce on Eagles’ Mt. Rushmore? - NBCSP

Next step was to study that list and then narrow it down to the 10-best Eagles of all-time. I came up with: Bednarik, Cox, Dawkins, Kelce, Peters, Pihos, Quick, Van Buren, White and Wistert. You can make a case for a few other guys, but those are my 10. And only four of them can make it up the mountain. Who do we eliminate? Peters only made two all-pro teams and Cox one. Thanks to the Veterans Stadium turf, Quick only had five elite seasons. Wistert and Pihos had phenomenal careers – Pihos is a Hall of Famer and Wistert should be – but when I looked at everybody’s career achievements and accomplishments, five guys stood apart from the 1,811 other players in Eagles history. Bednarik. Dawkins. Kelce. Van Buren. White.

Help Needed - Iggles Blitz

Now that Jason Kelce’s retirement is official, the Eagles need to figure out a plan for the offensive line. They have four of five starters returning so this isn’t a rebuilding job. They just need to find a fifth starter. I think the Eagles will move Cam Jurgens to center. He played great in the middle in college and is a perfect fit for what the Eagles like to do in terms of having the center move around and block on the run. Jurgens also knows how Jeff Stoutland wants things done. There is real value in that for the center. I expect the Eagles to give Tyler Steen every chance to win the job. Win is the key word. The Eagles value the OL way too much to just give a job to a player. The Eagles are paying a lot of attention to OL prospects.

Jason and Travis Kelce attend Cavaliers bobblehead night - ESPN

The Cleveland Cavaliers had two special guests at their game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday — Jason and Travis Kelce. The brothers, who are from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, were in attendance for their bobblehead night giveaway and sat courtside. Both are avid fans of the Cavaliers. The figurine included tiny versions of themselves in Cleveland’s statement jerseys. They wore the same jerseys to the game and offered their approval pregame. “In person, I look way better than expected,” Jason said.

Reading signposts as Cowboys turn away from “all in” - Blogging The Boys

Lets start with how the one part of “all in” that did seem to have some reality to it is going. RJ Ochoa put together some of the most pertinent things that are coming out of the team via the media. While it appears that a long-term deal with Lamb is in the offing, a good thing, doing the same with Dak Prescott is looking less probable. That feels surprising. One of the basic rules of building a roster in the NFL is that when you have your franchise quarterback, you pay what you have to in order to retain his talent. But the Cowboys (cough) Stephen Jones (cough) have long had a strong focus on cap considerations, and those are significant with Prescott. No matter what they do, he is going to eat up a ton of space. The only thing the team can do is decide when to absorb the cost.

Xavier McKinney won’t be tagged by New York Giants, will become a free agent - Big Blue View

The New York Giants will not use either the franchise or transition tags on safety Xavier McKinney, meaning the 24-year-old will become a free agent. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo. Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Giants would not use a second consecutive franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. That means that unless a deal is reached between Barkley and the Giants before the negotiating window opens on March 13 that Barkley will become a free agent.

Realistic trade back options from the number 2 pick - Hogs Haven

With seven weeks left to go until the draft, there’s not much left to do except speculate....at least until free agency kicks off next week. In the spirit of speculation, and to create a bit of a gauge for one of the more interesting possibilities in April, this piece will look at the potential trade compensation Washington could secure from several different trade partners should it decide to trade back in the 2024 draft. It’s no secret that I - like Eugene Shen - am a big fan of trading back in the draft (more lottery tickets, yada yada). That said, this year I’m content to see what Adam Peters and company do with the draft, regardless.

Colts sign C Jack Anderson to contract extension - Colts

Anderson, 6-4, 314 pounds, has played in 15 career games (three starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), New York Giants (2022-23), Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22) and Buffalo Bills (2021).

Dolphins release Jerome Baker - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have to make tough decisions throughout the salary-cap-clearing process and decided to release linebacker Jerome Baker. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday, mentioning that the two sides discussed a restructured contract.

