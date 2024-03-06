Eagles Film Review: Appreciating Jason Kelce’s on-field greatness

You’ll read a lot of pieces about Jason Kelce’s career this week. So here’s another one. There’s no need for analysis here. You all know how good Jason Kelce is. Let’s look at some examples and cry together. I find the All22 really helps to showcase just how good Jason Kelce was. I wanted to write something so that in future years I can look back and remind myself just how good Kelce was. Enjoy.

Jason Kelce

He was the best at just taking defenders for a ride backward. Once he got his hands on you and started moving you, he wouldn’t stop.

Rumour has it Jason Kelce is still pushing this linebacker back right now... when the team committed to the running the ball at the end they looked pretty effective doing so against a great run defense pic.twitter.com/pfODQcifnh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 18, 2021

You can’t get to the 2nd level any quicker. He could just ignore the lineman!

Eagles Offense All22 thread vs. Bucs. 1) This was a 12 personnel inside zone clinic. I thought Dickerson, Kelce & Jurgens were out of this world. IZ normally relies on double teams but Kelce just got to the 2nd level so quickly and trusted the two guards to win one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/7g9gj8tDEg — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 26, 2023

He was the most smooth athlete you will ever see playing as an offensive lineman. He glided across the field.

Eagles Offense All22 vs. Dolphins. 1) One thing I love about Eagles run game is the variety of concepts. This week the Eagles had success with outside zone runs. I love the pin/pull outside zone with Kelce on the move so much. Lane and Goedert are fantastic here too! pic.twitter.com/dozD40DxiO — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 25, 2023

He could finish too. He wasn’t an undersized lightweight player with no power. He can do this!

#16 Watch Jason Kelce. Lol. He's a star. Eagles really didn't run much gap scheme RB runs other than this which surprised me. Chiefs CBs were really strong against the run all game as 23 shows here. They helped their run defense. I wouldn't mind my RB running through a CB tho... pic.twitter.com/aVX185sJZw — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 14, 2023

#12 You've all seen it, but look at Jason Kelce lol. What a man. Eagles put on a zone blocking clinic. The offensive line dominated but the tight ends and wide receivers also chipped in. Giants couldn't handle it. pic.twitter.com/EDInT1ZYkK — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 24, 2023

Mailata with the trap block this time. Just watch every offensive lineman completely dominate their rep on this play. My goodness this is teach tape. Look at Kelce finish too, please never retire @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/EdZ7fjWfFe — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 29, 2022

He was a cheat code when pulling. An absolute cheat code. His movement skills were off the charts.

#9 Speaking of Hurts as a runner... This is too easy. I love it. RB motion moves the CB outside. Leaves 3v3 to the left. Mailata/Dickerson pin their guys inside with ease and Kelce does what he always does when he pulls. The Eagles red zone rushing offense is so efficient. pic.twitter.com/3hhso8cokf — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) February 14, 2023

Jason Kelce is one of the very best athletes in the league - the athleticism and technique needed to pull round your own guard then ride a 2nd level block perfectly is 10/10 difficulty scale. pic.twitter.com/k2povwxMnd — Thinking Football (@ThinkingFtball) February 9, 2023

C Jason Kelce (93.7) had a vintage 2015-esque performance.



Great pull lead left here on outside zone, LB J. Casillas was the usual victim. pic.twitter.com/1exdWL4qwB — Ryan Smith (@PFF_Smith) September 28, 2017

He essentially allowed the Eagles to run a play that no defense could stop. The Tush Push. The Brotherly Shove. Whatever you want to call it... Jason Kelce made it work.

Tush push officially is here to stay!!! Tush push nation we won!!! pic.twitter.com/1I158RvFss — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) February 29, 2024

I’ve not seen anyone pull better on pin/pull concepts. The Eagles ran so many pin/pull concepts due to the ability of Kelce to pull.

3) Eagles' run game did a lot of things I'd been asking for, including a lot more outside runs. This is a lovely pin/pull concept with Kelce looking as good as ever in space. Jack Stoll is incredibly limited as a receiver but he's gonna play because he can seal the edge like… pic.twitter.com/99zzimeMRt — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 21, 2023

Jason Kelce vs Fred Warner & Dre Greenlaw on these pin & pull blocks will be something to watch for. Strength vs strength. These are a staple to the Eagles run game & really takes advantage of Kelce's superior agility & ability to block in space. pic.twitter.com/SB08QrAiJK — Nick Waters (@Philly_Films) January 26, 2023

He had the quickness to handle Aaron Donald (with a little bit of help of course!).

6) The ball placement on this one is beautiful. Hurts was feeling it. The 2nd angle is just perfect. Eagles doubled Donald a lot with Opeta/Kelce and they totally neutralised him. It was a fantastic game plan and huge credit to Opeta who came in and looked good. pic.twitter.com/FKz97Ykhzo — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 9, 2023

11) The pass pro here is as good as it gets. It's so good, I assume the Rams rushers must be told to contain Hurts here or this is embarrassing for them. Donald gets totally stonewalled by Opeta/Kelce again! This is HEAT (per @SyedSchemes) & it's a sit/curl by Smith and AJB runs… pic.twitter.com/VXkUjtvZYw — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 9, 2023

His quickness and burst made him one of the best ‘reach’ blockers in the NFL. He could cut off the backside as well as anyone.

PHI runs a toss concept + is in a tackle-over formation with Lane kicked over to the left. Watch C Jason Kelce reach Linval & fight through to the 2nd level cut-off on the backside LB (Barr). Absolutely filthy against elite competition. pic.twitter.com/F2PhEOu9sN — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 23, 2018

He was fantastic at sorting out protections and doubling up with a guard in pass protection.

Just one of many impressive throws by Hurts from the pocket. Does a fantastic job waiting for his receiver to come free and delivers a strike. Really calm in the pocket all day, helped by the Eagles OL who were superb in pass protection. This is exactly what I wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/EXzdXFTsGd — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) September 21, 2022

He was never naturally the biggest in pass protection, but in recent years his hand placement and technique was fantastic. He was rarely beaten his last few yearsin the league.

4) Eagles love this double post cross concept. Great call against a Fangio defense and I also like using Goedert to run the deep over, as he's outstanding in the intermediate area of the field. This is easy money with fantastic pass protection. pic.twitter.com/KYQilbNcRx — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 25, 2023

Kelce was at this best in space. No doubt. But he could handle the big boys upfront too.

Arik Armstead will be a challenge, but Kelce is a Hall of Famer with 2 Pro Bowlers anchoring either side. Last week he was able to displace Dexter Lawrence several times while giving up 50+ pounds. His finish at the goal line was excellent as well. pic.twitter.com/VavRe0846G — Nick Waters (@Philly_Films) January 26, 2023

He was the man in charge of figuring out protections and dealing with pressure. The Eagles collapse against pressure in his final year should not be attributed to him as it was a coaching issue to do with not having enough players to block opposing rushers. Kelce was fantastic at calling protections at the LOS.

Phew, how good is this. Hard count, get them to jump, sort protection v 5. Know its cover 1 w/ 5 man pressure. Goedert wins on the 'over' or 'bender' - Hurts steps up in pocket, resets & delivers a strike. Pass pro is so so good here too (especially Dickerson!). This is awesome. pic.twitter.com/aqVOtvIm2K — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 16, 2021

His quickness in the screen game was unmatched. No one moves any better than he does, even in his final year. Kelce in space was something else.

9) I loved this angle screen. The coaching staff did a good job getting Swift in space. This play worked more than once, and I expect to see it become a staple of the offense. Just watch Jason Kelce on this play. The guy is a FREAK! He's 36 and hasn't slowed down at all. pic.twitter.com/okAoau7fMH — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 21, 2023

Jason Kelce has been doing this all year -- here vs. Anthony Barr. The screen game has been key for the Eagles the last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/dJQM3Prafg — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) January 23, 2018

Also plz enjoy this video of Al Woods (DT 99) diagnosing a screen and Jason Kelce saying "haha but u r slow" pic.twitter.com/WzopRHUDKp — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 24, 2019

He could block defenders with one hand. I’m not kidding...

I’m not emotionally ready to let go of Jason Kelce playing center for the Eagles. We all selfishly want #62 in midnight green forever. Thank God for New Heights and that made for TV family so we can still be close with him. Will miss these blocks the most: pic.twitter.com/QyjbUoabTA — Conor Myles (@SnipeMyles) March 4, 2024

I know I’ve said this a lot but... no one moved better than Kelce. No one.

I love D’Andre Swift’s ability in space. The blocking here is beautiful, especially by Jason Kelce who pulls and gets into the 2nd level to lead the way. Swift ends up making several defenders miss, showcasing his burst, quickness, and contact balance. pic.twitter.com/10FvfqadQq — Charles “Chux” Maranan (@ChuxMaranan) November 22, 2023

He played football the right way. He was a dog on the field.

Jason Kelce bullying Jonathon Jones on a screen, and then letting Jonathon Jones know that he just bullied him. Delightful. pic.twitter.com/xRjp6fkpQ4 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 20, 2019

I’m a film guy and I’m not one for words. I try to let the film do the talking so I’ll keep this very brief. Jason Kelce is an underdog and has always been a huge inspiration for many fans, including myself, to work hard and enjoy life. I am someone who studies the game, but I watch sports for the amazing moments, the way it can make you feel, to be a part of a community, and to root for people. I have always rooted for Jason Kelce. I find Kelce to be one of the most refreshingly honest athletes of our time, and he was someone who would always take responsibility when he screwed up, and hold others to account when they screwed up. The Eagles will miss him dearly.

I’m not quite sure I’m ready to watch an Eagles time without Jason Kelce in it. Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and six-time first-team All-Pro selection. It’s been a hell of a ride.