Eagles Film Review: Appreciating Jason Kelce’s on-field greatness

By Jonny Page
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

You’ll read a lot of pieces about Jason Kelce’s career this week. So here’s another one. There’s no need for analysis here. You all know how good Jason Kelce is. Let’s look at some examples and cry together. I find the All22 really helps to showcase just how good Jason Kelce was. I wanted to write something so that in future years I can look back and remind myself just how good Kelce was. Enjoy.

Jason Kelce

  • He was the best at just taking defenders for a ride backward. Once he got his hands on you and started moving you, he wouldn’t stop.
  • You can’t get to the 2nd level any quicker. He could just ignore the lineman!
  • He was the most smooth athlete you will ever see playing as an offensive lineman. He glided across the field.
  • He could finish too. He wasn’t an undersized lightweight player with no power. He can do this!
  • He was a cheat code when pulling. An absolute cheat code. His movement skills were off the charts.
  • He essentially allowed the Eagles to run a play that no defense could stop. The Tush Push. The Brotherly Shove. Whatever you want to call it... Jason Kelce made it work.
  • I’ve not seen anyone pull better on pin/pull concepts. The Eagles ran so many pin/pull concepts due to the ability of Kelce to pull.
  • He had the quickness to handle Aaron Donald (with a little bit of help of course!).
  • His quickness and burst made him one of the best ‘reach’ blockers in the NFL. He could cut off the backside as well as anyone.
  • He was fantastic at sorting out protections and doubling up with a guard in pass protection.
  • He was never naturally the biggest in pass protection, but in recent years his hand placement and technique was fantastic. He was rarely beaten his last few yearsin the league.
  • Kelce was at this best in space. No doubt. But he could handle the big boys upfront too.
  • He was the man in charge of figuring out protections and dealing with pressure. The Eagles collapse against pressure in his final year should not be attributed to him as it was a coaching issue to do with not having enough players to block opposing rushers. Kelce was fantastic at calling protections at the LOS.
  • His quickness in the screen game was unmatched. No one moves any better than he does, even in his final year. Kelce in space was something else.
  • He could block defenders with one hand. I’m not kidding...
  • I know I’ve said this a lot but... no one moved better than Kelce. No one.
  • He played football the right way. He was a dog on the field.

I’m a film guy and I’m not one for words. I try to let the film do the talking so I’ll keep this very brief. Jason Kelce is an underdog and has always been a huge inspiration for many fans, including myself, to work hard and enjoy life. I am someone who studies the game, but I watch sports for the amazing moments, the way it can make you feel, to be a part of a community, and to root for people. I have always rooted for Jason Kelce. I find Kelce to be one of the most refreshingly honest athletes of our time, and he was someone who would always take responsibility when he screwed up, and hold others to account when they screwed up. The Eagles will miss him dearly.

I’m not quite sure I’m ready to watch an Eagles time without Jason Kelce in it. Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and six-time first-team All-Pro selection. It’s been a hell of a ride.

