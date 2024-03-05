Eagles News: Rumors of CJGJ returning to Philly

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2024 NFL Combine Day 2: Insider notes on NC State’s Payton Wilson and more - SportsKeeda

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to bring in a safety in the offseason, via free agency or the draft. People at the combine get the sense that there’s a real chance the Eagles bring back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is scheduled to hit the free-agent market. Gardner-Johnson played for the Eagles in 2022 before signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last year.

NFL combine buzz: Latest intel on free agency, draft, trades - ESPN+

A C.J. Gardner-Johnson reunion in Philadelphia is on my radar. The Eagles realized they missed the talented safety in the secondary. Tennessee makes sense for him, too. Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is a big fan of Gardner-Johnson from their Philly days.

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead off ranking - NFL.com

19) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. I will never stop believing in Ceedy Duce as a multi-hyphenate difference-maker, just like I never stopped believing in Tyrann Mathieu when he hit free agency twice in a row during the middle of his career. [...] 86) D’Andre Swift. Swift showed with the Eagles in 2023 to be a tougher power runner with more durability than he ever was in Detroit. Can he do it again?

Jason Kelce ends his career with another emotional speech - BGN

As the people closest to Jason Kelce started taking their seats in the NovaCare auditorium, the Eagles’ center took the stage. He sat behind a microphone, started pulling up his speech, and immediately became emotional. Kelce was choking back tears as he attempted to begin, but it took over a minute before he was able to speak. Kelce went on to look back over his long football career and thank his coaches from high school, college, and in the NFL. He thanked his family and, through tears, recalled some of his fondest memories of moments that helped lead him to this point of his career. The center thanked his teammates, the city, and the fans.

Jason Kelce’s retirement aftermath: What are the salary cap ramifications, and what will the Eagles’ offensive line look like? - PhillyVoice

At the start of 2023 training camp, there was an open competition for the starting RG job between Jurgens and then-rookie Tyler Steen, which was quickly won by Jurgens. Steen never looked fully comfortable at guard during the summer, but he looked good when he got reps at LT, his position in college at Alabama. During the 2023 season, Steen had extended action in just one game, against the Cowboys Week 9, at RG in relief of Jurgens, and he struggled. Otherwise, the team trusted career backup Sua Opeta over him whenever they needed a reserve guard. Steen’s transition from tackle to guard did not go well his rookie season, and the team will have to evaluate what his best position will ultimately be in the NFL. That said, he was the 65th overall pick, barely just outside the second round, so he will likely get the first shot at being the starting RG.

Legend - Iggles Blitz

Kelce will go down as one of the greatest centers in NFL history. It is hard to say where he fits with Jim Ringo, Jim Otto, Mike Webster and Dwight Stephenson, to name a few of the top centers of all time. Heck, he might not even be the best center in Eagles history. Chuck Bednarik was a 5-time All Pro and he’s in the Hall of Fame. He also played both C and LB. Kelce played a long time. He has the best movements skills I’ve seen from a center in the last 30 years. While Kelce is small for today’s NFL, he’s bigger than most of the guys listed above. They played in the 240-250 pound range.

Wulf: In retiring, Jason Kelce keeps making dreams come true - PHLY

Most of all, you want the world to see your children the way you do. You want everyone to see the big things that make them amazing and the little things that make them special. You want them to be loved. Philadelphia has taken care of that. And then, far enough down the line, maybe you want your children to feel the gift of having the same pride you do in them for children of their own. As he closed the book on his playing career, having defeated the game by retiring of his own accord amid a streak of 156 consecutive games played, the father of three young girls referred to what comes next. As has been the case for 13 years, he said it best. “A life,” Kelce said, “that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.”

Jason Kelce’s humanity made him a Hall of Famer for the Eagles, Philly — and the media - Inquirer

He didn’t spew clichés. Many of my conversations with Kelce had nothing to do with football and the topics ran the gamut — from our favorite Quentin Tarantino films to a shared love for Guy Clark songs, from existential questions like whether there’s a God to whether a certain draft bust once left a parting present in the media bathroom. Kelce wasn’t a panderer, but he understood how the media was a conduit to Philly’s passionate fans. “The sense of urgency in this city to win has pushed our organization, has fueled it to take chances, fix problems, and work tirelessly in an effort to win,” Kelce said. “At times, you hate it as an athlete, especially those new to our city. But when you’ve been through it enough, you learn to appreciate it.“No one celebrates their own like the city of Philadelphia. Athletes become demigods in this city, even ones whose deeds span decades before.”

Brandon Graham and Eagles both interested in a return in 2024 - PFT

On the same day that the longtime Eagle Jason Kelce announced his retirement, reports emerged that longtime Eagle Brandon Graham may be back in 2024. The Eagles and Graham have mutual interest in getting a deal done before the start of free agency, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cowboys rumor: Trey Lance could be traded to Vikings for draft pick - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys should certainly be interested in flipping Lance for a draft asset. If they could get back a Day 2 pick for him as Eisen proposed, that would be a great return for the fourth-rounder they sent to San Francisco. Trading Lance would also wipe him cleanly from their 2024 salary cap, adding about $5.3 million in space. Dallas still has Cooper Rush signed up for one more year. Obviously Minnesota would be significantly more interested in Lance in a world where Kirk Cousins leaves them in free agency. For what it is worth on Monday evening Pro Football Talk reported that there is a lot of chatter about Kirk heading to the Atlanta Falcons. That would theoretically help the Cowboys in this regard.

Rich Eisen: Giants ‘absolutely done’ with Daniel Jones - Big Blue View

At this time of year, take everything you hear about your favorite NFL team with a grain of salt. Still, when a highly-respected and well-connected insider says something juicy, you should probably pay attention. Like when Rich Eisen goes on his show and says the New York Giants are “absolutely done” with Daniel Jones. Eisen dropped that bomb during his show on Monday. “The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones,” Eisen said. “Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it, and they feel that ain’t it. The words I heard at the Combine multiples times were buyers remorse.”

The 5 O’Clock Club: There’s an opportunity with Russell Wilson - Hogs Haven

My argument in favor of pursuing Russell Wilson is that he is a great fit for the 2024 (and maybe 2025) Commanders. It costs no draft capital to acquire him; he has every incentive to sign a league minimum (for 2024), short-term contract, and he is a 12-year veteran who proved last season that he can still play at a competitive level.

Report: Chiefs will wait until final moment to place franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed - Arrowhead Pride

It was last Wednesday when Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Kansas City Chiefs had placed their 2024 franchise tag on free-agent cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. We (along with many other outlets) picked up that news — and salary-cap sites Spotrac and OverTheCap dutifully subtracted the 2024’s $19.8 million cornerback franchise tag figure from Kansas City’s available cap space, which then fell to just $9.5 million. It all made sense. The day before, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had reported that the Chiefs had “informed L’Jarius Sneed they are prepared to use the franchise tag,” and were willing to trade him if they couldn’t come to terms on a long-term deal. Over the weekend, there were multiple reports that teams like the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins were in the mix to make a deal for the cornerback. There was just one problem. Sneed’s franchise-tag designation did not appear on last Wednesday’s official NFL transactions report — or any one since then.

NFL mock draft 2024: Updated first round projection after scouting combine - SB Nation

The NFL scouting combine has come and gone, and with it, another step in the 2024 NFL Draft cycle has been completed. While the Combine has some ups and downs in terms of its use, what we learned from this event is how the first round could potentially shake out. We know what’ll happen with the first overall pick—the Chicago Bears are going to take USC’s Caleb Williams. However, picks 2-32 leave a bit of intrigue as to who the picks will be. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said that she believes QBs could go with the first four overall picks. Who goes where remains anyone’s guess at this point. There’s real smoke around LSU QB Jayden Daniels going second overall, then UNC’s Drake Maye. After that, the QB market gets interesting. There will be plenty of attention around Michigan’s JJ McCarthy over the next few months, and he could keep flying up the board. Of course, Ohio State supernova wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is pretty hard to pass up on, too.

Monday Football Monday #173: Recapping the NFL Combine and all the latest NFL news - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, JP Acosta, and Mark Schofield discuss the latest NFL headlines and recap the NFL Combine.

