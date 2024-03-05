What is your favorite Jason Kelce memory?

Over 13 years, Jason Kelce gave Eagles fans no shortage of reasons to love him. Not only did he give every ounce of effort he had on the field, but he also fully embraced everything that comes along with being an athlete in Philadelphia. He embraced how the city demands excellence and effort, he thrived under pressure, and he appreciated how the fans both held the team accountable and also supported them no matter what.

After Kelce formally announced his retirement, there was an avalanche of respect and admiration sent his way from coaches, former and current teammates, opponents from throughout the league, media members, and fans alike. Tribute videos have been cycling through accounts on X and on Instagram, and there is a plethora of footage to include among his highlights.

As one would expect, Kelce’s infamous speech from the Super Bowl parade is something many are arguing was his finest moment — and it is definitely among them.

Some of my favorite moments were when he showed up to training camp with bleached hair like Zach Ertz, his whole interview with Jalen Hurts on his New Heights Show, and getting to experience the special and heart-breaking 2022 season through his eyes on his Kelce documentary on Amazon Prime Video. It took me about 4 minutes into his documentary — right about when he was giving the Super Bowl parade speech — to start crying my eyes out. Turns out, that was four minutes longer than I would need when Kelce started his retirement press conference.

In recent years, knowing that the center might retire made every moment we had with him a little bitter-sweet. Each win meant more. Each lose was all-the-more crushing. And now, as he walks away from a Hall-of-Fame career, it’s clear that all the memories, good and bad, are special.

In a career that included 193 regular-season games, 158 consecutive starts, 7 Pro Bowls, 6 All-Pros, and a Super Bowl Championship, it’s hard to pick just one favorite Jason Kelce memory. What’s yours!? Sound off in the comments and let’s spend some time reminiscing one of the finest careers in Eagles history.