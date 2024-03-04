Reactions to Jason Kelce’s retirement: People show love from all over for the Eagles’ center

After 13 years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce announced his retirement on Monday, and now that things are official, the accolades and flowers are being sent to the future Hall-of-Famer. Kelce made an emotional speech to close out his NFL career, and coaches, teammates, opponents, and fans all came out to show their respect for everything Kelce has done on the field, for the game, and in Philadelphia.
People retire all the time, but Kelce stepping away from the game will change it, and the heft of the moment resonated with people throughout the league, organization, and city.
Hopefully Kelce sees the notes and well-wishes, and truly understands how impactful he’s been to people far and wide — now, we’ll have to wait until 2029 to see him honored to right way, with a gold jacket.
The greatest to ever do it
Congratulations on an incredible NFL career, Jason Kelce.
The scene in the #Eagles' cafeteria during Jason Kelce's speech. Quiet the whole time, I'm told, except for the sound of people crying.
The coach that meant so much
Jason,
Some of my fondest coaching moments have been by your side these past 11 seasons. I’m so proud of the player you’ve worked to become and legacy you’ve built. I will miss having you by my side. It’s been my honor & I congratulate you on an incredible career.
Stout out
One of his best friends
Congrats to my good friend @JasonKelce on a legendary career. Had the crew over @greenlight but together a highlight tape of some of your best reps from 2023. I think this tape really shows your unique athleticism and how versatile you are as a player!
All joking aside @JasonKelce_ is an incredible leader, unbelievable competitor and a phenomenal friend. Truly a privilege to share so much time with you on and off the field. Love you brother— Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) March 4, 2024
And current and former teammates
Not “an” underdog. The Underdog. https://t.co/lx1L18PX9H— DIG B0ston. (@BostonScott2) March 4, 2024
Congrats to my guy @JasonKelce amazing career!!! #EaglesGoat https://t.co/Iy3f5WmzHV— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 4, 2024
Legend, @JasonKelce thank you and congratulations— Nakobe Dean (@NakobeDean) March 4, 2024
Congrats on a great career big dog ! @JasonKelce— Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
A true leader and example to everybody in the building. But more than anything a great person, congratulations on the career brother https://t.co/0c30XoluD1— Eli (@eliasricks) March 4, 2024
The city of Brotherly Love
A true Philadelphian.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 4, 2024
Congrats on your retirement and a Hall of Fame career, @JasonKelce!
Cheers to one heck of a career.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 4, 2024
Thank you for everything you've done for Philly, @JasonKelce. Best of luck in retirement!
congratulations on a legendary career @JasonKelce! ❤️
And just about everyone else
Respect Jason ✌— Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 4, 2024
Just go ahead and get the Gold Jacket fitted right now.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2024
Congrats on one hell of a career @JasonKelce
A pleasure and an honor to share the field with you.
Listening to Jason Kelce’s retirement speech reminds me why I love the game of football so much! Raw emotion and appreciation!— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 4, 2024
Congrats on a great career!
Congrats on an unbelievable HOF Career @JasonKelce! https://t.co/ZwIfbertHA— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024
Jason Kelce was awesome & absolutely insane
phenom career draft class '11
To wear a sleeveless shirt and flip flops to a formal press conference to announce your retirement IS Jason Kelce.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 4, 2024
You can make the case that Jason Kelce is the second-best sixth-round pick in NFL history. Best center of the last 15 years. And an easy Hall of Famer.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 4, 2024
I have nothing but admiration and love for Jason Kelce. One of the best to ever do it and the defining player of the last decade of Eagles football.— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 4, 2024
Hi. It's me. The @ProFootballHOF Police who pours icewater over everyone's candidacy.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 4, 2024
Jason Kelce is a Hall of Famer. #FlyEaglesFly
Jason Kelce was the center— Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) March 4, 2024
In 2011, LeSean McCoy rushed for 17 touchdowns (most in Eagles history). Jason Kelce was the center.
In 2013, the Eagles averaged 160.4 Rush YPG (most since 1950). Jason Kelce was the center.
In 2013, LeSean McCoy rushed for 1,607 yards (most in…
Surreal feeling being at work and breaking the Kelce retirement on NFL Network today.— Brendan Walker (@BWalkerNFL) March 4, 2024
The celebration of his career is on display in the newsroom today
