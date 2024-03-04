Reactions to Jason Kelce’s retirement: People show love from all over for the Eagles’ center

After 13 years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce announced his retirement on Monday, and now that things are official, the accolades and flowers are being sent to the future Hall-of-Famer. Kelce made an emotional speech to close out his NFL career, and coaches, teammates, opponents, and fans all came out to show their respect for everything Kelce has done on the field, for the game, and in Philadelphia.

People retire all the time, but Kelce stepping away from the game will change it, and the heft of the moment resonated with people throughout the league, organization, and city.

Hopefully Kelce sees the notes and well-wishes, and truly understands how impactful he’s been to people far and wide — now, we’ll have to wait until 2029 to see him honored to right way, with a gold jacket.

The greatest to ever do it



Congratulations on an incredible NFL career, Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/HNRn5etpna — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024

The scene in the #Eagles’ cafeteria during Jason Kelce’s speech. Quiet the whole time, I’m told, except for the sound of people crying. pic.twitter.com/ZlA5NlhOGP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2024

The coach that meant so much

Jason,



Some of my fondest coaching moments have been by your side these past 11 seasons. I’m so proud of the player you’ve worked to become and legacy you’ve built. I will miss having you by my side. It’s been my honor & I congratulate you on an incredible career.



Stout out pic.twitter.com/l5fYsHCjPw — Jeff Stoutland (@CoachStoutland) March 4, 2024

One of his best friends

Congrats to my good friend @JasonKelce on a legendary career. Had the crew over @greenlight but together a highlight tape of some of your best reps from 2023. I think this tape really shows your unique athleticism and how versatile you are as a player! pic.twitter.com/X4FOhLVW6U — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) March 4, 2024

All joking aside @JasonKelce_ is an incredible leader, unbelievable competitor and a phenomenal friend. Truly a privilege to share so much time with you on and off the field. Love you brother — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) March 4, 2024

And current and former teammates

Legend, @JasonKelce thank you and congratulations — Nakobe Dean (@NakobeDean) March 4, 2024

Congrats on a great career big dog ! @JasonKelce — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) March 4, 2024

A true leader and example to everybody in the building. But more than anything a great person, congratulations on the career brother https://t.co/0c30XoluD1 — Eli (@eliasricks) March 4, 2024

The city of Brotherly Love

A true Philadelphian.



Congrats on your retirement and a Hall of Fame career, @JasonKelce! pic.twitter.com/mfH7nslirA — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 4, 2024

Cheers to one heck of a career.



Thank you for everything you've done for Philly, @JasonKelce. Best of luck in retirement! pic.twitter.com/1hRhefvz1d — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 4, 2024

And just about everyone else

Respect Jason ✌ — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 4, 2024

Just go ahead and get the Gold Jacket fitted right now.



Congrats on one hell of a career @JasonKelce



A pleasure and an honor to share the field with you.



— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2024

Listening to Jason Kelce’s retirement speech reminds me why I love the game of football so much! Raw emotion and appreciation!



Congrats on a great career! — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 4, 2024

Congrats on an unbelievable HOF Career @JasonKelce! https://t.co/ZwIfbertHA — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024

Jason Kelce was awesome & absolutely insanepic.twitter.com/8XreLBImuj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 4, 2024

phenom career draft class ‘11 https://t.co/DvzcXQPY6B — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 4, 2024

To wear a sleeveless shirt and flip flops to a formal press conference to announce your retirement IS Jason Kelce. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 4, 2024

You can make the case that Jason Kelce is the second-best sixth-round pick in NFL history. Best center of the last 15 years. And an easy Hall of Famer. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 4, 2024

I have nothing but admiration and love for Jason Kelce. One of the best to ever do it and the defining player of the last decade of Eagles football. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 4, 2024

Hi. It's me. The @ProFootballHOF Police who pours icewater over everyone's candidacy.



Jason Kelce is a Hall of Famer. #FlyEaglesFly — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 4, 2024

Jason Kelce was the center



In 2011, LeSean McCoy rushed for 17 touchdowns (most in Eagles history). Jason Kelce was the center.



In 2013, the Eagles averaged 160.4 Rush YPG (most since 1950). Jason Kelce was the center.



In 2013, LeSean McCoy rushed for 1,607 yards (most in… — Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) March 4, 2024