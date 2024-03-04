 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reactions to Jason Kelce’s retirement: People show love from all over for the Eagles’ center

Coaches, teammates, opponents, media members, and more send their congratulations to one of the best guys on and off the field.

By Alexis Chassen
Syndication: USA TODAY Jennifer Corbett / USA TODAY NETWORK

After 13 years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce announced his retirement on Monday, and now that things are official, the accolades and flowers are being sent to the future Hall-of-Famer. Kelce made an emotional speech to close out his NFL career, and coaches, teammates, opponents, and fans all came out to show their respect for everything Kelce has done on the field, for the game, and in Philadelphia.

People retire all the time, but Kelce stepping away from the game will change it, and the heft of the moment resonated with people throughout the league, organization, and city.

Hopefully Kelce sees the notes and well-wishes, and truly understands how impactful he’s been to people far and wide — now, we’ll have to wait until 2029 to see him honored to right way, with a gold jacket.

The coach that meant so much

One of his best friends

And current and former teammates

The city of Brotherly Love

And just about everyone else

