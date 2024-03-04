Eagles News: “Fletcher Cox will probably retire at some point this offseason”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL combine buzz: Latest intel on free agency, draft, trades - ESPN+

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that Eagles center Jason Kelce told teammates he is retiring, and I’ve talked to multiple sources who believe defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will probably retire at some point this offseason, too. Now, retirements are tricky — plans are malleable as players emerge from the haze of the season — but there’s a real possibility the Eagles will be replacing two legends at once.

NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 6.0 - BGN

The chances of this happening are so, so slim. Howie Roseman famously doesn’t hold the linebacker position in high regard. The highest drafted off-ball linebacker during Howie’s tenure in Philly was Mychal Kendricks and that was twelve years ago (that hurt to type) and in the second round. The chance that Philly spends a first round pick on an inside linebacker is really low. That being said, for this simulation, we’re gonna see what happens. Payton Wilson was a force at NC State over the last two years. He is a well built, physical linebacker who can defend the run without fear, moves well in coverage, and is a great blitzer. If his tape wasn’t good enough (it is), his combine performance adds a whole new level to his impressive resume. A 4.43 40-yard with a 1.53 second 10-yard split illustrates how explosive Wilson is. He is an older prospect, turning 24 before the draft. That is a red flag. And that can contribute to having more developed athletic tools. However the athleticism is so impressive, as is the tape, that he should be a first round pick. In Vic Fangio’s defense, his full skill set would be put to use and he could finally give the Eagles a steady presence in the middle of their defense.

Eye on the Enemy #170: Jeff Kerr on the Kevin Byard release + off-season strategies to fix the defense - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talks with Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports about the Kevin Byard release, Howie Roseman wanting to play younger players, off-season strategies to fix the defense and a rant on Dollar Dog Night going away at Phillies games.

Eagles ‘stay or go’ fan voting results - PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are done with Quez Watkins. He got the worst voting results among all players.

OL Talk - Iggles Blitz

Coleman is 6-5, 313. He ran 4.99 in Indy. He could play G or T in the NFL. The Eagles are obviously interested in him if they’re bringing him to Philly for a visit. He’s not first round material, but could be a starting OL in the NFL. And remember…the Eagles have never won a Super Bowl without a TCU OL on the roster (Big V). I don’t think the Eagles have been linked to Amarius Mims yet, but he’ll definitely be on their radar. Mims was the RT for UGA. He’s 6-8, 340 and very talented. The problem is that he’s only got a handful of college starts. He’s raw. Mims had a short shuttle time of 4.33. That is mind-blowing. Lane Johnson had a time of 4.52 at 303 pounds. LeSean McCoy had a SS of 4.18 at his Pro Day at 198 pounds. Mims is an absolute freak. The Eagles could draft him and let him sit behind Johnson and learn. Mims has tremendous potential. You now wonder if he’ll make it to pick 22.

In Roob’s Observations: What Howie Roseman really meant regarding James Bradberry - NBCSP

4. I’ve come to the conclusion that Nick Sirianni needs to retire his core values. I’m not saying he needs to abandon the actual concepts of connection, competition, accountability, fundamentals and football IQ. They’re important. But he rambles on about them so much I feel like they’ve lost their meaning. And let’s be honest. What coach doesn’t want players to believe in each other, to compete hard in practice, to be accountable when they mess up, to learn fundamentals and to have a high football IQ? That’s all basic stuff. It’s just that the constant core values sermons have worn out their welcome. Nick even recites them so fast anymore that it’s like one big, long word – “connectcompeteaccountabilityfundamentalsfootballIQ.” It’s almost like even he seems bored talking about them. And if he’s bored, you know what everyone else in the building is thinking. Time for some new material.

Travis Kelce got a fresh cut in Philly before brother Jason’s news conference - Inquirer

Whatever Jason Kelce says Monday at his news conference, it looks like his brother’s in town for support. While his girlfriend Taylor Swift is in Singapore for her international Eras Tour, Travis Kelce has been spotted spending time in Philadelphia this weekend, getting a haircut and attending a fundraiser for cancer survivors. Celebrity barber Willis Orengo posted photos of himself and Travis Kelce together on Instagram on Sunday.

10 Observations From the 2024 NFL Combine - The Ringer

This is the year to get a nickel corner. You’ve probably already heard that it’s a great class for offensive linemen (it is utterly amazing) and wide receivers (it’s great, but probably a little gassed at this point). The third position that I think is both rich and deep? Slot cornerback. The headliner is Michigan’s Mike Sainristil. A two-way player in college who initially landed at Michigan as a receiver, Sainristil switched to defense only in 2022 after the departure of Dax Hill, a first-rounder in that year’s draft selected by the Bengals. At 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, Sainristil is pretty much limited to the slot on an NFL defense—but he’s quick as a wink, super explosive, and has the ball skills expected of an ex–wide receiver. Only one player ran a quicker short shuttle than Sainristil (4.01 seconds), and he looked smooth as butter in the gauntlet drill. But even beyond Sainristil, there are some great prospects. Rutgers corner Max Melton, brother of Packers wide receiver Bo Melton, rose over the course of a strong Senior Bowl week and rose again in Indianapolis, where he ran a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash and jumped over 40 inches. Kentucky’s Andru Phillips hasn’t started much and played primarily on the outside, but his traits translate better to the interior, where his toughness and explosiveness would be welcome. Both Florida State corners, Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones, might be better suited on the interior, as may be the case for Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr., currently viewed as a late first-round prospect. If you’re a team with a need at slot corner and you walk out of this draft without a solution, I don’t know what you were looking at.

NFL insider nuggets about Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb deals, plus free agent LB option - Blogging The Boys

A Prescott extension has felt like the most logical thing to happen this offseason, as noted by Graziano’s opening sentence. This is the case given how well he played last season, the monstrous cap hit that Dallas would risk carrying in 2025 for a player no longer on their team, Dak’s position as a leader within the locker room, so on and so forth. But it appears that this fork in the road is potentially looking more appealing to the decision-makers at The Star. Consider the words of Jerry Jones himself from his sit-down on his bus this past week.

Giants mock draft: Could J.J. McCarthy be a real option at No. 6? - Big Blue View

Before we even get into this week’s multi-round mock draft for the New York Giants, I already know. I know I’m stepping in it with the first-round pick in this week’s mock draft. I know. I know. I know. I know. I went with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 6 in a draft using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator. I know there will be a vocal section of the Giants’ fan base that wants to crucify me for it. Whatever. At this pint I am still painting scenarios for the 2024 NFL Draft. I did this for a specific reason. The discussion of what the Giants do at quarterback if Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are all gone by the sixth pick needs to be had in earnest. There is a lot of chatter about the Giants considering a move up for a quarterback. Is that real? I don’t know. I do know it would be costly, and it might well be too costly.

Xavier Worthy blazes to NFL Combine history - SB Nation

Saturday was perhaps the headline day at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, as the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers went through their workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. While it is traditionally the quarterbacks who move the needle, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy certainly is going to garner his share of headlines. Why? Because Worthy just etched his name in NFL Scouting Combine history. As the prospect with the fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded at the Combine.

Longtime NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies at 72 - NFL.com

Chris Mortensen, a longtime NFL reporter for more than three decades, died on Sunday morning, ESPN announced. He was 72. “Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.” Mortensen, who was diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer in 2016, announced his decision to step away from ESPN ahead of the 2023 season “to focus on my health, family and faith.” His decision was revealed after having covered his 33rd NFL draft.

