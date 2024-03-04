 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jason Kelce says he’s come to a decision that he’ll announce at his Monday press conference

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jason Kelce’s decision about whether to retire or not is in. The Philadelphia Eagles center tweeted as much on Monday morning:

1:00 PM Eastern is the start time for this media-attended press conference at the NovaCare Complex.

While some might hold out hope that he’s coming back for one last ride, it’s widely expected that Kelce will be walking away. Following the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was reported that Kelce told his teammates he is retiring.

That was back on January 16. It’s now March 4. Kelce’s had time to really think about whether he wants to keep playing or not.

If this is truly it for him, what an incredible ride it’s been for the No. 191 pick from the 2011 NFL Draft. Seven Pro Bowls, six first-team All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl ring paired with an epic victory parade speech. Kelce is a sure-fire Pro Football Hall of Famer. He’s one of the most — if not THE most — beloved Eagles in franchise history.

And while his playing career might be coming to a close, he appears to have an incredibly bright future ahead of him doing whatever he does next. We’ll be lucky to have Kelce remain in our lives through his podcast with his brother Travis. Plus any other media opportunities he ends up landing.

