NFL Mock Draft 2024: Eagles 7-round simulation, Version 6.0

In the midst of the NFL combine, we are getting crucial data for hundreds of future NFL players. For the Eagles, quite a few players of interest have already made it clear they have NFL-level athletes on top of having really good tape. This will be a version of the Mock Sim that will start with something that probably won’t happen… but for the sake of a hypothetical, it could be fun to see how the draft could play out if it did.

Using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator. Only picking for the Eagles and not trading.

Round 1, Pick 22 - Payton Wilson, Linebacker, NC State

The chances of this happening are so, so slim. Howie Roseman famously doesn’t hold the linebacker position in high regard. The highest drafted off-ball linebacker during Howie’s tenure in Philly was Mychal Kendricks and that was twelve years ago (that hurt to type) and in the second round. The chance that Philly spends a first round pick on an inside linebacker is really low. That being said, for this simulation, we’re gonna see what happens. Payton Wilson was a force at NC State over the last two years. He is a well built, physical linebacker who can defend the run without fear, moves well in coverage, and is a great blitzer. If his tape wasn’t good enough (it is), his combine performance adds a whole new level to his impressive resume. A 4.43 40-yard with a 1.53 second 10-yard split illustrates how explosive Wilson is. He is an older prospect, turning 24 before the draft. That is a red flag. And that can contribute to having more developed athletic tools. However the athleticism is so impressive, as is the tape, that he should be a first round pick. In Vic Fangio’s defense, his full skill set would be put to use and he could finally give the Eagles a steady presence in the middle of their defense.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon

Khyree Jackson feels like such a good pick here. Jackson’s size, speed, and physicality make him an ideal outside cornerback for this defense. He is still a bit raw, with one full year of starting in college, but getting his talents the right coaching would mean getting Philly an excellent outside cornerback prospect.

Round 2, Pick 54 - Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

Addressing the safety position early in this draft is crucial for Philly. We all know how rough the Eagles are looking in the defensive backfield and adding young, high quality talent, could make things a lot more… hopeful. Kamren Kinchens feels like a great fit given his versatility and physical profile.

Round 3, Pick 97 - Patrick Paul, Tackle, Houston

The Eagles will draft at least one offensive lineman this year. The last time Philly went a whole draft without selecting an offensive lineman was in 2017. If they don’t pick a lineman high, Patrick Paul feels like a great value in the third round. Paul is enormous at 6’7” and 333 pounds and his athleticism is really impressive. In three years at Houston, Paul allowed three sacks. He is a highly adept pass blocker with the size to be an imposing run blocker as well. As a developmental player, Paul could be an excellent player to groom behind Lane Johnson for a year or two.

Round 5, Pick 160- Cooper Beebe, Guard, Kansas State

Cooper Beebe will be a mid round gem for whichever team is smart enough to draft him. Beebe is a highly experienced, competent lineman with positional flexibility. He could immediately start for the right team. For the Eagles, their line will depend on what happens with Jason Kelce and how comfortable they feel with Tyler Steen at right guard. If Kelce retires, Jurgens will slide to center and Beebe would compete with Steen for that guard spot.

Round 5, Pick 170 - Cody Schrader, Running Back, Missouri

Cody Schrader is one of the few backs in this class that the Eagles should be interested in drafting. He is proven as a primary ball carrier and also can catch the ball out of the backfield. The Eagles running back group has more questions than answers and Schrader could provide a really solid player to shoulder the load.

Round 5, Pick 171- Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State

Jaheim Bell just feels right at this point. He is one of two later round tight end prospects that fit really nicely with the Eagles needs behind Dallas Goedert. Bell is a competent pass catcher with great movement ability and could be a role player in the offense.

Round 5, Pick 178- Luke McCaffrey, Wide Receiver, Rice

The Eagles need to address the WR3 spot on the offense. They could do that through free agency or depend on a rookie. This is a loaded receiver class, so there’s not a point in the draft that lacks quality talent. Luke McCaffrey is an intriguing player on day three. He has great size, ball tracking, and athleticism.

Round 7, Pick 243 - Kitan Oladapo, Safety, Oregon State

I really like Kitan Oladapo as a defensive role player in the right scheme. He might not have top tier athleticism to be a deep safety, but he has great size, smarts, and physicality. He might be a true strong safety who could even play some nickel linebacker.

